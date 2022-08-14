Northrim Bank

Northrim Bank opened its Fairbanks West Community Branch, 3637 Airport Way, Suite 110, in 2021. 

Northrim Bank is the recipient of two honors from the U.S. Small Business Administration, the titles of the 2021 SBA Alaska Lender of the Year and the 2021 SBA Alaska 504 Third Party Lender of the Year.

The awards recognize financial assistance to small business owners, which resulted in the approval of 40 SBA 7a loans totaling $30,564,400 and seven 504 loans totaling $2,111,401 during FY2021.