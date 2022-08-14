Northrim Bank is the recipient of two honors from the U.S. Small Business Administration, the titles of the 2021 SBA Alaska Lender of the Year and the 2021 SBA Alaska 504 Third Party Lender of the Year.
The awards recognize financial assistance to small business owners, which resulted in the approval of 40 SBA 7a loans totaling $30,564,400 and seven 504 loans totaling $2,111,401 during FY2021.
“We are honored to be named the 2021 SBA Alaska Lender of the Year and the 2021 SBA Alaska 504 Third Party Lender of the Year for our work with small businesses throughout the state. Our proud-to-be-Alaskan values are based on supporting our communities, and these two awards highlight the dedication of our employees to serving Alaskans,” Mike Huston, president and chief lending officer, said in a release announcing the awards.
Northrim was the leading Paycheck Protection Program lender, a program administered by the SBA.
Northrim Bank is an Alaska-based bank with branches in Anchorage, Eagle River, the Matanuska Valley, the Kenai Peninsula, Juneau, Fairbanks, Ketchikan, and Sitka, and loan production offices in Kodiak and Nome.