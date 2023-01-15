Northrim Bank has announced the opening of its newest branch, located in Nome at 110 Front St.
The bank received special permission to open a temporary location to meet the needs of the Nome community in the aftermath of the storms that devastated the region in the fall.
“We are pleased to be able to open a branch in Nome and are proud to be able to serve Northwest Alaska,” Mike Huston, Northrim Bank president, said in a statement. “We have planned to open a financial center in Nome and are happy to open this branch early to help people access banking services, especially after the damage from typhoon Merbok. We are looking forward to growing in the area and getting to know the community.”
Currently located in the Bering Straits Building, a new land larger financial center will follow on Fifth Avenue. The branch is staffed locally and lead by Drew McCann as the lending branch manager. The Nome branch brings Northrim Bank to 18 branches throughout Alaska. Northrim will host a community celebration in 2023 to commemorate the new branch.