Northrim Bank has opened its newest branch, the Kodiak Financial Center, located at 2695 Mill Bay Road.
“We are pleased to continue our expansion throughout Alaska with our 19th branch," bank President Mike Huston said in a news release. "We have been part of the Kodiak community for the past few years with our loan production office and we are eager to meet the needs of the community through our new full service branch. The bank is also honored to announce a contribution to the Brother Francis Shelter Kodiak. We believe in supporting our neighbors in need and are fortunate to be able to help with a contribution to help the community’s most vulnerable.”
The Kodiak Financial Center opens Monday and will be led by Lending Branch Manager Mark Anderson. Anderson has been with Northrim since 2020 and has over 25 years of experience in the financial industry. The financial center is also the new home for Residential Mortgage and long-time Kodiak resident, Carrie Morton. The lobby will be open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and the drive-up will be open Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
About Northrim Bank Northrim Bank is an Alaska-based community bank with 19 branches in Anchorage, Eagle River, the Matanuska Valley, the Kenai Peninsula, Nome, Kodiak, Fairbanks, Juneau, Ketchikan, and Sitka, serving approximately 90% of Alaska’s population.