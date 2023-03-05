Northrim Bank has opened its newest branch, the Kodiak Financial Center, located at 2695 Mill Bay Road.

“We are pleased to continue our expansion throughout Alaska with our 19th branch," bank President Mike Huston said in a news release. "We have been part of the Kodiak community for the past few years with our loan production office and we are eager to meet the needs of the community through our new full service branch. The bank is also honored to announce a contribution to the Brother Francis Shelter Kodiak. We believe in supporting our neighbors in need and are fortunate to be able to help with a contribution to help the community’s most vulnerable.”