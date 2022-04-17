Northrim Bank has announced the promotion of officers throughout the bank and the addition of two new lenders. Northrim Chairman and CEO Joe Schierhorn announced the promotion of the following individuals in a news release:
• Mhay Sy — SVP, Special Credits and Loan Servicing Manager
• Mark Anderson — VP, Lending Branch Manager, Kodiak Loan Production office
• Angela Bradford — VP, Community Development and Loan Compliance Manager
• David Byrne — VP, Loan Officer V, Juneau Financial Center
• Lawrence Gluck — VP, Loan QA Officer
• Jaime Kissner — VP, Loan Officer V, Juneau Financial Center
• Judy Schnese — VP, Audit Manager
• Rodlynn Smallwood — VP, Operations Support Manager
• Catherine Hsieh — AVP, Senior Accountant — Home Mortgage Lending
• Kendra Loges — AVP, Electronic Channel Applications Manager
• Stephanie Love — AVP, Marketing and Sales Manager
• Sarah Maycock — AVP, Electronic Banking Support Manager
• Nicole Mariman — AVP, Operations Support Assistant Manager
• Ian Sikeo — AVP, Branch Manager
• Tze Ming Teoh — AVP, Cybersecurity Program Manager
• Kristen Bush — Loan Review Officer
• Kaulen Pevan — Loan Officer II, Wasilla Financial Center
Northrim Bank is an Alaska-based community bank with 17 branches in Anchorage, Eagle River, the Matanuska Valley, the Kenai Peninsula, Juneau, Fairbanks, Ketchikan and Sitka, and loan production offices in Kodiak and Nome.