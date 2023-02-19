Northrim Bank has promoted one officer and hired three new employees, it announced in a release.
Ken Hanley is a vice president and commercial loan officer. He is a U.S. Coast Guard veteran and has 25 years of experience in the financial industry in Alaska and Illinois. He previously served as a board member for Junior Achievement and the Salvation Army.
John Baker is an assistant vice present and assistant branch manager of the Nome branch. He has worked for 25 years in the banking industry and volunteers as a basketball referee for the Nome Community School.
Dunbar Anders is a commercial loan officer with three years of experience in commercial lending. He graduated from the University of Alaska Anchorage with a Bachelor’s degree in marketing and economics and is currently pursuing a Master of business administration from Alaska Pacific University.
Travaris Bell is an assistant branch manager at the West Anchorage branch. He has eight years of experience in the financial industry.
He volunteers at an Anchorage high school teaching financial literacy and planning.