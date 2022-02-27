Northrim Bank has announced two new hires and a promotion.
Clark Bihag joins the bank as vice president, loan officer, at the Fairbanks Financial Center. He has 19 years experience in governmental and private financial sectors, having most recently worked for the U.S. Small Business Administration. He served in the U.S. Air Force, where he was a financial officer doing budget analysis and financial management. Bihag has an MBA from the University of Alaska Anchorage.
Melissa Galloway joins the Soldotna Financial Center in the role of assistant vice president, loan officer. She has been with Northrim since late 2020 and has 13 years of experience in banking and the financial industry. She has an MBA from the University of Phoenix and a bachelor’s degree in finance and economics from Utah State. Galloway also serves as the board treasurer for the Challenger Learning Center of Alaska.
Davina Napier joins the bank as vice president, consumer lending manager. Napier comes to Northrim with 24 years of lending experience. She was most recently the chief lending officer at Credit Union 1. Napier has a bachelor of science degree in management from the University of Phoenix and an associate’s degree in arts from the University of Alaska Anchorage.