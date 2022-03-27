Northrim Bank announced the promotion of Mike Huston to president and chief lending officer and Amber Zins to executive vice president and chief operating officer.
Huston has worked at Northrim Bank since 2017 and holds a Bachelor of Science in Finance from Arizona State University and is a graduate of the Pacific Coast Banking School. He is the past chair of the Anchorage Economic Development Corporation (AEDC) and currently serves on the United Way of Anchorage board.
Zins has worked at Northrim Bank for 14 years, starting as an Internal Audit Manager. She holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in accounting from the University of Alaska Fairbanks and is a certified public accountant, and is currently attending the Pacific Coast Banking School at the University of Washington. Zins was an adjunct professor at the University of Alaska Anchorage for 12 years.