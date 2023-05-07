Jason Criqui

Northrim Chairman and CEO Joe Schierhorn has announced the promotion of Jason Criqui to executive vice president-chief lending officer.

Criqui has been with Northrim Bank since 2014, most recently as senior vice president, commercial lending manager. He has more than 25 years of experience in banking throughout Alaska and the Lower 48. He holds a Bachelor’s degree from Emporia State University and is a graduate of the Pacific Coast Banking School.