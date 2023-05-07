Northrim Chairman and CEO Joe Schierhorn has announced the promotion of Jason Criqui to executive vice president-chief lending officer.
Criqui has been with Northrim Bank since 2014, most recently as senior vice president, commercial lending manager. He has more than 25 years of experience in banking throughout Alaska and the Lower 48. He holds a Bachelor’s degree from Emporia State University and is a graduate of the Pacific Coast Banking School.
Criqui is an active board member of the Resource Development Council for Alaska and the Providence Alaska Foundation.
Criqui joins Schierhorn; Mike Huston, president; Jed Ballard, EVP-chief financial officer; Amber Zins, EVP-chief operating officer; Ben Craig, EVP-chief information officer; and Mark Edwards, EVP–chief credit officer and bank economist as part of the executive group of the bank.
About Northrim Bank Northrim Bank is an Alaska-based community bank with 19 branches in Anchorage, Eagle River, Fairbanks, Juneau, Ketchikan, Kodiak, Nome, Sitka, Soldotna, and Wasilla serving approximately 90% of Alaska’s population.