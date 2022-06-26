Former Interior Alaska resident Gavin DeWilde has been promoted to senior software engineer with his employer, Amazon. DeWilde joined Amazon Flex in February 2015 then moved to Alexa For Business in September 2018. He has 7½ years industry experience, all of which is with Amazon. DeWilde is an enrolled tribal member from Huslia, a 2011 graduate of North Pole High School, and a 2014 graduate of the University of Massachusetts Amherst. He lives in Paris with his to-be wife, Oceane Royer.
