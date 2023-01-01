North Pole Award Winners

The North Pole Community Chamber announced its award recipients for 2022. Courtesy North Pole Community Chamber.

The North Pole Community Chamber of Commerce announced the 2022 Annual Awards Winners at their monthly luncheon which featured the Business of the Year, Volunteer of the Year and Citizen of the Year. The process, which was revised this year, paved the way for nominations from the community at-large, rather than just from Chamber board members. Nominations were submitted by any person who knew someone living in the North Pole Community that met the criteria for each category.

The purpose of the Business of the Year award is to honor a business that contributes to the economic growth and quality of life in the North Pole community, whose business practices contribute to a sense of cooperation, whose marketing or business strategy result in economic growth, whose business model includes community involvement and increasing quality of life, and who is also known for exceptional customer service. The 2022 Business of the Year is Gavora Inc., operated by Matthew Gavora.