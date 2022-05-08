When Tom Bartels bought North Pole Coffee Roasting Co. 16 years ago, he made sure that running an Alaska coffee business was never a grind.
Bartels took over a small family-run wholesale distribution company that employed just three people. He expanded North Pole Coffee as America’s thirst for coffee and cafe culture was taking off.
Today Bartels owns and operates a company that percolates along with the robust coffee economy. North Pole Coffee offers products and services that extend from distribution and retail to equipment sales and repairs.
“We like to say that we take care of everything from seed to cup,” Bartels said, referring to the reach of North Pole Coffee, which is based in Fairbanks and employs about 40 people.
“We saw this as an underdeveloped opportunity, and we’ve never looked back,” Bartels said about the expansion of North Pole Coffee in greater Fairbanks and across Alaska.
North Pole Coffee just reached another milestone last week when it debuted its first name-brand cafe at the Fairbanks International Airport.
The second-floor retailer sells coffee beverages and a range of food menu items to ticketed passengers.
“The coffee house menu has expanded, and things once important are no longer conversation pieces,” Bartels said.
He noted that “a simple cup of coffee,” once a mainstay of American culture, is not ordered so much anymore. Consumers instead buy espressos, lattes, macchiatos, brewed teas and frappuccinos, among other items.
As the airport’s only coffee shop, North Pole Coffee is a family-run operation with Bartel’s two adult children helping out with the business.
Hot economy for coffee
North Pole Coffee has expanded and diversified along with the coffee economy in Alaska and nationwide.
Bartels saw gaps in the industry when he bought the business in 2006, and he sought to fill them.
“This was truly a pen-and-paper business when we bought it,” Bartels recalls. “We turned it into more of what you see today,” which includes product sales and services.
North Pole Coffee is among a handful of local coffee companies that roasts and distributes its signature blends to businesses across Alaska.
For shoppers, North Pole Coffee can be found on store shelves at Safeway, Walmart, Costco and Fred Meyer. Customers also can buy North Pole coffee online on the company’s website.
North Pole Coffee also provides the coffee services at Fairbanks Memorial Hospital and Tanana Valley Clinic.
While the company’s roots are in North Pole, today the base of operations is in Fairbanks. Bartels owns the Minnie Street building where North Pole Coffee Roasting Co. is located.
“We had a bucket list of items and services that were not being provided in the area that included equipment sales and service,” Bartels said about his business expansion.
Sales and service cover commercial espresso machines, coffee brewers, grinders and other equipment.
“Now we have three full-time technicians with vans that do service calls,” he said. “We’ve had to be nimble. Coffee is ever-evolving as we often say, so there is a need to be flexible.’’
Quality and consistency
Bartels is a subject-matter expert when it comes to coffee.
A customer even once tried to blind-taste test Bartels to see if he recognized his own coffee — which he did.
His personal favorite is a Mexican organic blend that he describes as having a “nice rich balance with hints of chocolate for a full flavor experience.”
While North Pole Coffee has grown and diversified its business model, Bartels said that a focus on quality remains the priority.
Challenges in the coffee business include importing an agricultural product susceptible to the vagaries of nature, including rain, droughts, birds and pests.
“The coffee industry is a global community,” Bartels said about coffee’s appeal and industry growth, with U.S. revenues projected to reach $145 billion in 2025.
“We are very thankful for our business and the opportunities it has provided,” Bartels said. “Serving Alaska customers with an Alaska product is foremost to us as a family-run business.”
North Pole Coffee only buys from coffee growers certified to meet specifications for “the highest quality industry standards,” Bartels said.
The company sells dozens of brands that resonate with Alaska coffee drinkers. They include Mushers Blend, Black Gold, Wild Alaska and Fairbanks Choice.
North Pole Coffee’s most popular flavored product is the whimsically titled St. Nickerdoodle, a Colombian medium-roast blend flavored with cinnamon and hazelnut.
“We used to just sell it seasonally from October through December, but our consumers kept asking for it. Now it is one of our staple items,” Bartels said.
So what makes a good cup of coffee?
Bartels said he looks for consistency, so that customers are guaranteed quality taste every time.
Bartels also continues to look for new opportunities and ways to expand North Pole Coffee Roasting Co., as the needs and tastes of consumers evolve.
“But for us here at North Pole Coffee, we are primarily a local company with a local product that is all Alaskan-made,” Bartels said.
“All of our coffee is fresh-roasted right here in Fairbanks daily,” Bartels said. “That is most important to us.”