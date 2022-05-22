A few years ago, I decided I needed some additional storage space at home. After perusing a few pre-fabricated sheds and kits, it didn’t take long to realize that if I was going to take the time and effort to put in a storage shed, I might as well take the opportunity to put in something that would take care of my needs both today and in the future.
With that decision made, and the several weeks it took to convince my wife that a 10-by-10 shed was not nearly big enough, I finally scaled my plans back to a reasonable 16-by-20 structure. Big enough to turn into a cabin later if necessary, but not too small that I would grow out of the space too soon.
Since I’m a bit of a computer geek, I started the project with online research. It is amazing how many shed building videos there are available online that show various methods for building sheds, techniques for erecting walls, setting foundations, installing windows, roofing and more. After a couple of weeks of research, I felt I had a strong knowledge of all the things I needed.
Just to be sure, I called my friend Les to go over my plans and get his opinion. Les has worked in the construction industry for more years than I have been alive! I showed him my sketches (calling them plans would be an insult) and he politely pushed them aside.
“Where do you want to put this shed?” Les politely asked. From there he started considering the foundation, then the flooring and within about an hour he had redrawn my sketches and included several detailed side drawings for things like truss options, doors, and where to run electric.
Fortunately, Les was willing to help me with the construction of my shed. I quickly realized that the difference between watching online videos and having real-world experience in construction made a huge difference.
The same is true in recruiting. I had a conversation with a new client the other day who is the Head of HR for a large organization with a large number of open positions. He was excited that he had recently hired and relocated someone from out of state who had two years of experience recruiting in his industry. He had also just invested in two new online recruiting tools, which I learned no one in the company had used before.
Just like Les politely and respectfully started asking basic questions, I did the same. The more we discussed the organization’s needs, the more the Head of HR began to say, “I hadn’t thought of that.”
There is a saying that “knowledge is power.” However, the true power comes from exercising that knowledge. Your body has muscles, but if you don’t exercise them, they will not get stronger. I had construction knowledge, but had not exercised it.
Without the help of someone more experienced, I doubt my shed project would have been as successful. Having the assistance of someone experienced probably cost me more up front, because I would have chosen lower quality materials that probably won’t last as long and would have not have considered construction techniques that have made a huge difference in quality.
In the long run, without Les’ help, I might have needed to repair or replace the shed I had planned to build, which would definitely have cost even more than what I spent to build it with his help the first time.
What business projects are you working on that need the help of someone with proven experience?