Mushroom farms conjure images of fields of fungi growing in wooded areas or in large rows under a high tunnel greenhouse.
Boreal Woods Mushroom Farms in Ester takes the more modern approach, with budding fungi farmer Matt Meares growing them on the ground basement of his home and adjoining structures using a standard technique: spawning bags and sawdust fruiting logs.
Mushrooms from at least a dozen different varieties sprout from sawdust logs, cutting through bags as they sit on several shelves in a dimly-lit grow room in an Ester house off Old Nenana Highway.
“I don’t grow in traditional trays like what you see in the grocery store,” Meares said. “I grow them off sawdust logs — I’m basically creating a miniature environment similar to what you see in the wild.”
Most are ready to harvest, including white lion’s mane, five varieties of oyster, black pearl and cordyceps.
“Mushroom farming in general is vertical farming,” Meares said. “You can create large quantities in very tight spaces.”
Traditional mushroom farming, he said, while still vertical farming, is done in “big long trays filled with manure in high tunnels situated near horse or cow farms” that require consistent temperatures year round.
And like any type of farming, it requires a delicate balance.
“Tiny changes can have huge ripple effects, including temperature changes,” Meares said.
Two years ago, Meares was a stay-at-home dad with a large garage above his home looking for a farmer’s market business or project.
“I thought ‘mushrooms’ because no one does that here,” Meares said. “We are pretty isolated here for fresh mushrooms. When I came here, I was looking for something that I couldn’t do at home. I’m trying to create something unique for Fairbanks.”
A laboratory set-up
Mushroom farming doesn’t follow a traditional farming process, Meares said.
“It’s all lab work, like making cultures or inoculating sawdust blocks or sterilizing stuff,” he said. “For the most part, all the ‘field work’ is automated.”
He gets questions at the Tanana Valley Farmers Market about wild mushrooms, but it’s not part of his business model.
“I’m not really a wild mushroom person or a forager,” Meares said. “I like complicated processes where there’s lots of steps and things to build and can make it more efficient.”
Bagged stumps go through a sterilization process to kill unwanted contaminants such as mold and bacteria; they are then cooled and then inoculated under a flow hood. After that, they’re shelved in a dark room to incubate and later relocated to a grow room, where they fruit.
Meares has a system set up that includes flushing the carbon dioxide produced by mushrooms out of his grow space. It can be a huge heating cost in the winter, when the air is flushed out and fresh air circulates in.
“Fresh air in the winter can be expensive because it’s cold and you have to heat it,” Meares said. It was a big problem when he was growing in a garage above his basement.
Now he uses his basement to heat up the air, pulling from “every crack” while bringing in fresh air.
“It can be a little drafty but it’s not going to be a big deal,” Meares said.
Blocks that go south, he said, become composting material.
On average, he said, it can take several days for a crop to fully develop, but he produces 60 blocks a day, so harvesting is done on a daily basis as he rotates through his entire step.
‘Experimental state’
Meares considers Boreal Farms to “be in the experimental stage.” He started selling them at the Tanana Valley Farmers Market last year.
“I’m in the ‘trying to figure out what works’ phase,” Meares said. “Most businesses take years before they either thrive or fail, and sometimes they are in the middle the whole time.”
Gardening and growing aren’t new for Meares. He grew up in a family of gardeners and worked in greenhouses. Despite heading in a different direction as an audio engineer, he maintained agriculture-related hobbies.
Since launching Boreal Woods, he’s caught fungi fever.
“I live and breathe mushrooms,” he said.
When he first started, he used the large garage above his current growing and cultivation space.
It worked well during the summer, he said.
“I was pumping out 100 pounds of mushrooms a week, selling them at the market,” Meares said. Come winter, his sales dove to 30 pounds a week, and he had to bear the costs of packaging and heating costs.
“I decided it was not valuable to heat that space during the winter,” he said. This summer, he grew in part outside in a huge tent with some mixed success.
“I’m trying different things until I find that medium,” Meares said.
The mushrooms he doesn’t sell, he dehydrates, which expands their shelf life considerably.
With the winter coming, he’s switching from wholesale farmer’s market mode to a 12-week subscription-based Community Supported Agriculture model.
“It works really well for mushrooms, because people pay up front, which allows me to order materials in bulk and in return customers get a variety of mushrooms they can get in the store,” Meares said. Most of his mushrooms aren’t normally found as fresh products in no grocery stores “because they have no shelf life.”
“Take oysters, they are some of the best tasting mushrooms,” Meares said, “but they have no shelf life.” More tropical varieties might last a few days on the shelf.
Part of his role involves educating people on the fact that his mushrooms aren’t wild.
“People look at my mushrooms and say ‘we’ve never seen them at the grocery store, so they must be wild,’” Meares said. “You only see the tiniest fraction of what’s out there — you go to Asian countries and the mushroom selection is enormous. Here, you see Shiitake and buttons, and that’s it.”
Meares has a few on/off projects, including chaga birch dowels in collaboration with another group.
Chaga mushrooms only grow in the wild — and it’s a slow growing fungus. Growing on birch trees, it can take up to 20 years for a chaga colony to mature.
Dowels might speed up the process, but it’s still a few years before it starts to grow. A first harvest could be six to eight years after “planting.”
“You can do it in a logging forest, where the trees are doomed anyways,” Meares said.
Another project Meares will experiment with over the winter involves inoculating logs, buying them in the woods and letting them grow.
“It’s basically planting a stump and conducting wild cultivation,” Meares said.
For more information on Boreal Woods Mushroom Farms, visit www.borealwoods.com.