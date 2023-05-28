Molly Redilla

Dr. Molly Redilla has been named the vice president of lands at Doyon, Limited, the Native corporation announced in a news release.

Redilla has served as lands and natural resources specialist IV since November 2022, has overseen Doyon’s Carbon Forestry Project, and leads other forestry, fire and invasive species-related programs within the Lands Department. Before joining Doyon, she led the collection of various environmental data products across Alaska’s taiga and tundra for multiple years.