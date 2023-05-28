Dr. Molly Redilla has been named the vice president of lands at Doyon, Limited, the Native corporation announced in a news release.
Redilla has served as lands and natural resources specialist IV since November 2022, has overseen Doyon’s Carbon Forestry Project, and leads other forestry, fire and invasive species-related programs within the Lands Department. Before joining Doyon, she led the collection of various environmental data products across Alaska’s taiga and tundra for multiple years.
“We are excited to promote Molly into this role,” Aaron Schutt, Doyon president and chief executive officer, said in the release. This role is critical to Doyon’s mission of strengthening our way of life and protecting and enhancing our land and resources.”
Redilla earned her Bachelor of Science in fisheries and wildlife with a concentration in wildlife biology and management and a Ph.D. in forestry and spatial ecology from Michigan State University. She was a Postdoctoral Research Fellow at North Carolina State University where she researched ways to help stop the spread of the invasive forest insect, the emerald ash borer. Redilla spent years studying and researching forest health and ecology and modeling landscape changes.
Headquartered in Fairbanks, Doyon, Limited has more than 20,400 shareholders and was established under the 1971 Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act. Doyon has subsidiaries in oilfield services, government contracting, and tourism, is also the largest private landowner in Alaska and one of the largest in North America. For more information, visit www.doyon.com.