When I graduated from high school, I earned a three year college scholarship that kicked in only if I met certain requirements after my first year. It was a great opportunity and one I had worked very hard to achieve. Unfortunately, in my youth, I did not realize that all the hard work I had done only gave me the opportunity to move forward to a newer challenge. I still had to follow through and work for it, but in my brash, youthful invincibility, I figured meeting the requirements and expectations would be a piece of cake.
Oh, how wrong I was. At the end of my first year when I reviewed the scholarship requirements, my heart rate began to increase and I broke out in a sweat when I realized I missed the GPA requirement by 0.06 points. I had assumed the scholarship would be mine and I had spent almost all the money I had saved for college on my first year. I missed out on a great opportunity due to my own lack of pursuit.
I learned a tough lesson back then- the importance of following through to completion. Unfortunately, I see many people making the same mistake today. Not necessarily with scholarships, but missing out on employment opportunities because of a lack of follow through or their own determination of the decisions of others.
The current employment trend across the U.S. indicates that as the economy improves and unemployment declines, more jobs are becoming available, making it more of a job seekers market. I read an article the other day that employers need to make their hiring process as easy and attractive as possible or top talent will go elsewhere. I found the comment interesting and, though written by a very intelligent employment psychologist, a little short-sighted.
His premise that job candidates are customers, and the screening process needs to be a positive experience is a concept with which I whole-heartedly agree. However, when applying for a job, it is important to note that both parties have something to gain and both benefit from a longterm relationship. Therefore, that process needs time to run its course, and not just expedited to provide the job seeker with a pleasant experience.
For example, I spoke with an individual recently who was very excited about the opportunity with my client. He had sent his resume, done some research on the company, and had been very eager when we first spoke. However, as the screening process continued over the next week, he began to place obstacles in his way that didn’t need to occur. Though I conveyed a very positive message to him that the company was impressed, he started to over-analyze the situation to the point that he decided it was too much trouble for the company to consider him, so he withdrew. His decision to end the interview process baffled the company who was in the midst of preparing an offer of employment.
Another job candidate I spoke with this week who was very highly qualified for a professional level position said to me “Why do they need to spend so much time talking with me and getting to know me. Can’t they see I can do this job? Why don’t they just make me an offer?” Her eagerness to be hired was understandable, but her desire to circumvent the process raised a concern. Why was she not interested in knowing more about the people and the organization where she would potentially work? Her lack of pursuit of the company eliminated her from consideration.
A friend of mine was scheduled to interview with a company here locally. He had been thinking about making a job change for a while because he had become discontent and wanted to find a new challenge and make more money. The day of the scheduled interview he decided the other company probably couldn’t pay him any more than he was already earning, so he didn’t bother to go and he didn’t bother to cancel.
Unfortunately, my friend missed out on an opportunity to learn more about the other position and has probably lost any chance that the company would even consider him for that position or anything else in the future. Even worse, he made a decision based on improper information, a fear he had about the unknown. Even if he had gone to the interview and learned then or later that they couldn’t offer him more than he was earning, he missed the opportunity to negotiate the salary or even determine if the position would give him the new challenges or even opportunity for future growth.
Regardless of the type of market, employers always want to hire people who will work well with their organization and help them achieve their business goals. As an employer, it is important to ensure the interview experience is a positive one for those who apply, but it is just as important that applicants take the time to get to know the employer and see the process through. It may not always end up in a job offer, which may not necessarily be a bad thing if it is an obvious mismatch. However, not following through will only teach you the same hard lesson I learned years ago.