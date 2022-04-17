Golfers can plan to hit the links at America’s most northern golf course come late May or early June as Midnight Sun Golf Course opens for the season.
The golf course, located off Old Steese Highway, was purchased by Wasilla-based Nadon Family Home, LLC in September. Midnight Sun Golf Course was previously North Star Golf Course before it closed.
Keith and Shayleen Nadon, who manage the golf course, said a main reason Nadon Family Home acquired the golf course was to further its overall mission to serve adults who experience disabilities and offer a “community center where people can meet throughout the year to recreate in a warm inviting place, which is a need we see in Fairbanks.”
“Our main goal at Nadon Family Home is to provide services with cognitive disabilities, and we bought the golf course to provide supported employment for those individuals,” Shayleen Nadon said. Nadon Family Home’s services also include group homes and day habitation.
“We also want to be a bright light in Fairbanks and make an impact on the community,” she said.
Snow still covers much of the golf course from near-record snowfall, and a snowmachine tour company has been making use of it. Golf course winter activities include cross-country ski trails maintained by the Alaska Skijoring and Pulk Association, snowmachine tours and community events.
Selecting a new name came relatively easily, they said.
“You can come to the land of the Midnight Sun and actually golf under the midnight sun, so it made sense,” Shayleen Nadon said. “It also shows it’s a transition and a new era for the golf course.”
The new owners have been busy meanwhile, renovating the Aurora Lodge, the course’s club house, and prepping to get the greens ready for the upcoming season.
“The golf course has been dormant for two years, so there was a lot of two-foot grass everywhere,” Keith Nadon said. “It’ll take it a bit to get it back up to shape, but we’ll get it done.”
Nadon Family Home wants to make golf a more inclusive sport in the community, with an emphasis on family.
Running a golf course isn’t new to the parent company. Nadon Family Home purchased the Sleepy Hollow Golf Course in Wasilla in 2020.
Midnight Sun Golf will continue to be a 18-hole, par 72 PGA that Keith Nadon described as “pretty challenging.”
“It changes consistently because of the permafrost we have, so every season the lies change because the ground moves,” he said. “We’ll be removing some trees to make it a little easier and open things a bit.”
The golf course will also have a driving range for golfers to practice their long shots and a practice green to shore up their short or putting game.
The clubhouse/lodge was remodeled and a wrap-around deck added to the outside. The Nadons plan to add a pizza oven and make the dish a normal staple offered in the kitchen.
“We plan to add a lower-level deck for more outdoor seating and space to hang out,” Shayleen Nadon said.
“We plan to add a virtual golf simulator so people can golf during the winter,” Keith Nadon said.
The golf course will offer both membership rates and options for day-visits with scheduled tee times. Golf camps and golf lessons will be “available for individuals of all abilities that want to improve their skills.”
Bernie Stump, who was North Star’s golf pro, will continue that role with Midnight Sun Golf, the Nadons said.
Over the long-term, Shayleen Nadon said they hope to hold more activities like family days and planned tournaments. The golf course also markets itself as a venue for weddings as “peaceful greens with a majestic mountain range as the backdrop sets the stage for a beautiful wedding.”
“We want to make it more of a family outing, instead of just ‘dad comes out to golf all day,’” Shayleen Nadon said.
This year “will be a learning year for us,” she added, “with room to grow in the future.”
For more information, visit www.midnightsungolfak.com.