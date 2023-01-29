Michelle Maddox

Maddox

 Stephenie Wheeler

The Alaska Railroad has named its controller, Michelle Maddox, as the new chief financial officer. She fills the post that Barbara Amy vacated mid-January, according to a news release from the railroad.

As head of the ARRC Finance Division, Maddox oversees the railroad’s financial planning and analysis, accounting, supply management, grant administration, technology and risk management. The CFO also advises the railroad’s executive management team and board of directors in financial matters.