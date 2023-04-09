PR NEWS honored Michelle Egan as an industry champion and one of the 2023 Top Women.
Egan is the board chair of the Public Relations Society of America and the chief communications officer for Alyeska Pipeline Service. At Alyeska, Egan directs internal and external communications, crisis communications and philanthropy.
The 2023 Top Women honors women who are supportive, innovative and inspiring who impact their organization.
“We’ve known for a long time that Michelle is a proven leader and influencer in the public relations profession through her dedication to Alyeska, PRSA, PRSSA and many other organizations, and we are ecstatic that PRNEWS has recognized her in this way,” Linda Thomas Brooks, chief executive officer of PRSA, said. “She continues to take PRSA and the PR community to new levels of achievement and recognition.”
She has volunteered with many organizations, including Special Olympics, Catholic Social Services, Covenant House, and the Board of Directors of the Anchorage Waste and Wastewater Utility.