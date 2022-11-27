Travel

Philipp Kammerer/Unsplash

Gen Zers value experiences and will use their internet savviness to spontaneously plan and take cost-conscious trips.

 Philipp Kammerer/Unsplash

Gen Zers are those born between 1997 and 2012, the oldest of whom are just now reaching adulthood. For marketers, this generation represents a tremendous opportunity — and a significant challenge. Some marketers might be tempted to write this group off as too young (and possibly too broke) to pay much attention to.

Before you become one of them, keep in mind two essential facts. First, Gen Z makes up 26% of the U.S. population. And, second, they already command as much as $143 billion in U.S. spending power, according to estimates by leading research companies — and that’s before most members of this generation have even graduated from college, launched their careers and started families.

Charlie Dexter is a professor of applied business emeritus. He can be reached at cndexter@alaska.edu. This column is provided as a public service by the UAF Community and Technical College.