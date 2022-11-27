Gen Zers are those born between 1997 and 2012, the oldest of whom are just now reaching adulthood. For marketers, this generation represents a tremendous opportunity — and a significant challenge. Some marketers might be tempted to write this group off as too young (and possibly too broke) to pay much attention to.
Before you become one of them, keep in mind two essential facts. First, Gen Z makes up 26% of the U.S. population. And, second, they already command as much as $143 billion in U.S. spending power, according to estimates by leading research companies — and that’s before most members of this generation have even graduated from college, launched their careers and started families.
This moment in time is a golden opportunity for you to influence a generation that will wield massive purchasing power for decades to come. If, that is, you make the right moves now.
Eighty percent are going to college with the goal of earning a higher salary, choosing majors that will open the door to practical, better-paying jobs (as opposed to the “follow your passion” Millennials).
What does this mean for marketers? First, don’t interpret Gen Z’s caution with money as frugality. Zs are willing to spend money in exchange for perceived value, but they want quality products and experiences, not throw-away goods. When they do buy something, they want to pay for it outright, opting to use debit cards or payment solutions such as PayPal or Apple Pay.
Appealing to this group means understanding their strong desire to avoid debt and offering them value at a good price. After all, this online-savvy generation has pricing and product information at their fingertips, and they will use it.
For college-aged Gen Zers around the world, travel is an essential part of life. While they’re generally cautious when it comes to money, this generation sees value in experiences, and they’re willing to spend in order to have those experiences.
Since tourism represents a significant portion of Alaska’s economy, understanding what makes Gen Z tick is critical for savvy marketers.
For Zs, travel is a visible status symbol — something they can post to friends and family on Instagram and Snapchat, using the backdrop of an exotic locale or iconic city as a means of showcasing and celebrating their individualism.
Respondents to the 2018 UNiDAYS Travel Survey are almost universal in their enthusiasm, as nearly 99% of students’ surveyed share an interest in travel. Around 51% say they travel more than 50 miles every one to three months, and 61% plan to take a trip for spring break. Interestingly, many Zs travel year-round and typically prefer to make spur-of-the-moment travel plans rather than plan in advance.
For marketers in the travel and hospitality industries, Z’s passion for travel is an incredible opportunity to engage with consumers who have the highest lifetime value of any generation. Travel is an always-on, ever-renewable opportunity — one that allows airlines, hotels and rental cars to sell excess inventory by offering last-minute deals to cost-conscious student travelers.
Travel brands that can extend these last-minute offers to this spontaneous yet value-minded group will have an advantage in the long run. And that’s a critical point: Unlike certain brands that are only relevant to this particular age group, travel brands have the potential to span all life stages. Getting on board with Gen Z now at a time when they are developing brand affinities gives you the potential to engage them early — and keep them engaged for decades.
Plus, Gen Z’s loyalty is contagious, as they share their trips — including carefully curated photos of authentic local foods — with friends through social media, and friends are the first place this generation turns to for recommendations.
Charlie Dexter is a professor of applied business emeritus. He can be reached at cndexter@alaska.edu. This column is provided as a public service by the UAF Community and Technical College.