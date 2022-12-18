McKinley Management, LLC (McKinley) has added three new positions to its executive team: Jill McLeod as general counsel, CPA Ian Walser as chief financial officer, and Shareen Crosby as chief of staff.
“These three positions add to the breadth and depth of services McKinley Management provides our four business units,” said McKinley chief executive and chief investment officer Rob Gillam.
As general counsel, McLeod will be deeply involved in assisting all McKinley business units with meeting their strategic objectives. She has more than 25 years of international legal experience with expertise in finance, risk and compliance and general corporate law and has worked extensively in acquisitions involving oil and gas, mining, telecommunications, aerospace, hotels and resorts and complicated commercial transactions. Before joining McKinley, McLeod was a partner at the international law firm of Dorsey & Whitney LLP where she managed the firm’s Anchorage office and was a member of the firm’s mergers and acquisitions practice group. Prior to joining Dorsey, she served as in-house counsel for ConocoPhillips in Anchorage, providing expert legal advice to the company’s Alaska North Slope asset group.
Walser joins the team as chief financial officer and brings with him nearly two decades of experience in financial management. He served as Alaska Growth Capital’s vice president, controller and compliance for the past seven years (now McKinley Alaska Growth Capital). Prior to his time at AGC, Ian was the state tax manager for Arctic Slope Regional Corporation. Walser also has experience in corporate and tax accounting. His work experience includes time in public accounting at PricewaterhouseCoopers where he worked with multiple Fortune 500 companies.
Crosby joins McKinley in a new role as chief of staff. She will work closely with McKinley’s executive team to develop Alaska business opportunities and provide project management, research and writing support. Crosby worked for the last seven years as chief of staff to Alaska state Sen. Natasha von Imhof.
