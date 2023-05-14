On the move

In 2022, 40% of all business inquiries on BBB.org for moving companies occurred from May-August, and over 5,300 complaints were filed with BBB against moving companies throughout the year.

For countless Americans, the month of May signifies a major transition in their lives. Whether it’s graduating from high school or college, starting a new job, or receiving that highly anticipated acceptance letter, May marks the beginning of the busiest time in the nation for moving. So much so, that the month was designated National Moving Month in 1997.

In 2022, 40% of all business inquiries on BBB.org for moving companies occurred from May-August, and over 5,300 complaints were filed with BBB against moving companies throughout the year. Additionally, consumers reported to the BBB Scam Tracker more than $1.2 million lost to moving scams in 2022. This year, the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) is launching Operation Protect Your Move, deploying dozens of investigators around the country to crack down on the uptick in moving scams and complaints, including investigating moving brokers.

