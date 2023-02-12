Marilyn F. Romano has been appointed to the board of directors of Northrim BanCorp, Inc., the parent company of Northrim Bank.
“We are pleased to have Marilyn join our board,” Joe Schierhorn, president and CEO, said in a release announcing the appointment. “Marilyn’s expertise spans a wide range of areas including strategic external relations, corporate giving, sales and marketing, communications and government affairs. Her knowledge and experience will be a notable addition to our Board of Directors.”
Romano is the regional vice president in Alaska for Alaska Airlines. Prior to joining Alaska Airlines in 2011, Romano led the Fairbanks Daily News-Miner as publisher.
Romano has been involved with many organizations throughout Alaska and currently serves as a board member on the Rasmuson Foundation, the Governor’s Aviation Advisory Board, the Waterfall Foundation, and the Alaska Airlines Foundation. In 2020, Romano was recognized as a Woman of Achievement by the Alaska YWCA. She has also been inducted into the ATHENA Society, honoring female leaders, awarded the Golden Heart Award from the University of Fairbanks and received a Top Forty Under 40 award.
Romano received an Executive MBA from the University of Washington, Michael G. Foster School of Business.