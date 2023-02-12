Marilyn Romano

Marilyn F. Romano has been appointed to the board of directors of Northrim BanCorp, Inc., the parent company of Northrim Bank.

“We are pleased to have Marilyn join our board,” Joe Schierhorn, president and CEO, said in a release announcing the appointment. “Marilyn’s expertise spans a wide range of areas including strategic external relations, corporate giving, sales and marketing, communications and government affairs. Her knowledge and experience will be a notable addition to our Board of Directors.”