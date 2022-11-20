Managing Gen Z

As the new generation enters the workforce, you need to create an environment that appeals to them and evolves with their needs. The following strategies should help employers maximize the benefits of this group.
Team collaboration and
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
As the new generation enters the workforce, you need to create an environment that appeals to them and evolves with their needs. The following strategies should help employers maximize the benefits of this group.
Team collaboration and
communication
Generation Z values social interaction. So much so that 51% prefer speaking to friends, family and coworkers face-to-face rather than text.
In the office, managers should create a culture that fosters team spirit to encourage Digital Natives to stay put. You also want to make sure you give them plenty of ways to collaborate and communicate in-person and online.
You can achieve that by:
By balancing out their screen time with in-person meetings, you’ll keep Gen Z engaged and happy. For a better communication stack, I recommend switching up your communication channels into a cloud pbx system.
Financial stability and
perks of the job
Unlike Millenials, who aren’t motivated by money, Digital Natives are the opposite. Growing up in the aftermath of the 2008 recession, this generation has a clear memory of their parents losing their jobs and siblings struggling to pay back massive student loans.
As a result, Gen Z values financial security above all else, and 70% agree that health insurance is a must-have. And while perks like free food are nice, it won’t keep them around.
Here’s what will:
Independence and
ownership
Generation Z is not motivated by job titles, but they are role hoppers. These young employees have zero interest in climbing the corporate ladder, but that doesn’t mean they reject leadership altogether.
As one of the most self-sufficient generations, managers should take advantage of their independence and research skills.
Here’s what you can do:
Offer flexibility and promote a culture of ‘unplugging’
Millennials changed how we work forever by pushing for more flexibility in the workplace. Gen Z wants to continue to blur the lines between work and life even further. If you want to attract Digital Natives to your company and avoid high staff turnover, managers should do the following:
Tune into this space next week for more strategies!
Charlie Dexter is a professor emeritus at UAF’s Community and Technical College. He can be reached at cndexter@alaska.edu. This column is provided as a public service by UAF’s department of applied business.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular collections.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.