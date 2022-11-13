“Teenagers today! All they do is listen to awful music and dance!”
— A father of a teen, 1922
Fairbanks businesses today often have four generations working side by side. This is the first of two columns to help us understand generational differences. Next week, we will discuss strategies to maximize the opportunities and minimize the problems inherent in managing these four generations, particularly the youngest generation — the millennials.
A core challenge over the next decade will be to attract and retain a skilled work force as the labor market continues to tighten, technology continues to evolve and fewer foreign students immigrate to America for job opportunities. This situation is exacerbated as companies find themselves managing four generations of American workers:
— Traditionalists or Silents (Born between 1925 and 1946).
— Baby Boomers (Born between 1946 and 1964).
— Generation Xers (Born between 1965 and 1980).
— Generation Ys or Millennials (born after 1980).
Each group has its own distinct characteristics, values and attitudes toward work based on that generation’s life experiences. To successfully integrate these diverse generations into the workplace, companies will need to embrace radical changes in recruitment and benefits and create a corporate culture that actively demonstrates respect and inclusion for its multigenerational workforce.
Let’s take a look at each generation individually:
Silents. Silents are considered among the most loyal workers. They are highly dedicated and the most risk averse. Their values were shaped by the Great Depression, World War II and the postwar boom years. Silents possess a strong commitment to teamwork and collaboration and have high regard for developing interpersonal communication skills. Silents now consist of the most affluent elderly population in U.S. history due to their willingness to conserve and save after recovering from the financial impact of the postwar era.
Baby Boomers. Boomers are the first generation to actively declare a higher priority for work over personal life. They generally distrust authority and large systems. Their values were shaped primarily by a rise in civil rights activism, Viet Nam and inflation. They are more optimistic and open to change than the prior generation, but they are also responsible for the “Me Generation,” with its pursuit of personal gratification, which often shows up as a sense of entitlement in today’s workforce.
Because of the fall of the dot.com marketplace, retirement savings of Baby Boomers were decimated and many now find themselves having to work longer than they had planned. A recent AARP survey of 2,001 people born in this era revealed that 63% plan to work at least part-time in retirement, while 5% said that they never plan to retire — some because they like working, others because they need the money to replace lost retirement savings.
Generation Xers. Generation Xers are often considered the “slacker” generation. They naturally question authority figures and are responsible for creating the work/life balance concept. Born in a time of declining population growth, this generation of workers possesses strong technical skills and is more independent than the prior generations.
Because Gen Xers place a lower priority on work, many company leaders from the Baby Boomer generation assume these workers are not as dedicated; however, Gen Xers are willing to develop their skill sets and take on challenges and are perceived as very adaptive to job instability in the post-downsizing environment.
Millennials or Generation Ys. This group is the first global-centric generation, having come of age during the rapid growth of the Internet and an increase in global terrorism. They are among the most resilient in navigating change while deepening their appreciation for diversity and inclusion.
With significant gains in technology and an increase in educational programming during the 1990s, the Millennials are also the most educated generation of workers today. Additionally, they represent the most team-centric generation since the Silents, as they have grown up at a time where parents programmed much of their lives with sports, music and recreational activities to keep them occupied while their Boomer parents focused on work.
A major influence from Boomer parents is their willingness to work hard and set goals to achieve the lifestyle they want. They also share many of the common values of patriotism and family from the Silents’ era. At times, they can appear more demanding than previous generations.
Next week in this space we will explore strategies for cross-generational leadership with particular emphasis on the youngest generation.