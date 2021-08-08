When building or improving homes in rural Alaska, Mitchell Shewfelt tries to make them energy efficient, affordable and livable.
“We want to be able to fit what best fits your needs and make you comfortable without making you go broke or freezing,” he said.
Shewfelt works for Tanana Chiefs Conference as a construction manager, overseeing building and rehabilitating homes in the Interior villages. He manages the Housing Improvement Program, a federal initiative for home repair and renovation, as well as building new housing, administered by the Bureau of Indian Affairs.
An elder Helen Attla living in Hughes received a new house through the program. It was built in 2018 using structural insulated panels known to be more energy-efficient than traditional timber framing.
“I’m very happy with it,” Attla said about the house. “It’s nice and warm. It’s not really the house that I used to live in — it is a nice little comforting place.”
Helping elders is the main priority for the program, followed by families with young children and then single adults, Shewfelt said. And when you are building or improving houses for elders, you need to make sure they are warm.
“Elders, you know they can’t hold much body heat, they are always cold,” Shewfelt explained. “So we always ask them: ‘What is the easiest way to heat your house for you? Do you have grandkids or caretakers who can keep the fire going at all times for you? Or do you have enough income to pay the heating bill every month?’”
When Shewfelt goes to assess a house, he looks for things such as leaking doors, leaking windows, air tightness to hold the heat in and the paths of air escaping from log cabins.
“Every home is different, none are the same,” Shewfelt said.
But besides taking care of heating and ventilation, the program covers everything from framing to plumbing, from mechanical to electrical work. Sometimes improvements also make houses more energy efficient and help residents save money.
“I know one elder, I built a house for him back in 2014,” Shewfelt said. “We finished the home just in time for winter, giving him a 100 gallons of heating fuel and a Blaze King wood stove.”
A year later, Shewfelt called the elder to ask about the house and learned that he still had fuel in his tank and only burned two cords of wood.
“(The elder) said, ‘Now, this really cut my energy spending down by two thirds so yes we’re really happy with the home,’” Shewfelt said.
Within the last 10 years, the program helped build around 10 homes throughout the Interior region, on average costing between $195,000 and $205,000 per house. While previously, the program built and renovated many more houses, now they work on two homes a year.
The funding depends on the number of applications submitted that shows the regional need for services, so the more applications get submitted, the better for funding, Shewfelt explained.
Every year, Shewfelt gathers applications from all over the region and looks at how old they are, how much they earn, how big their family is and whether they have a place to live. All these factors help Shewfelt determine the size of the home the applicant needs.
Like for any program or business, this past year brought some changes to the Housing Improvement Program. Lumber prices have been soaring and falling across the country during the pandemic, affecting the costs for the building materials.
“I’ve seen a high cost of lumber in the most recent year due to Covid,” Shewfelt said. “I was paying upwards an extra $20,000 to $30,000 for my house packages.”
The prices did drop, they are still high and not back to their normal pre-pandemic level.
“Every day I’m checking lumber prices,” Shewfelt said on Tuesday. “Couple years ago, your average two-by-four stud was right around $2 at Lowe’s. Three months ago that was up to almost $10 a stick, and I just checked the prices this morning and they’re down to about $5.50 a stick right now.”
Other costs rose during the pandemic as well, including electrical costs that have gone up due to rising prices on copper used in electrical wiring. Shipping of materials by charters also became more expensive, with fluctuating gas prices and uncertainty about safety of flying.
With limited building materials available, the wait times are growing longer, slowing down construction. This is a big roadblock for Alaska, where we may have a good three to four months of good weather before we start getting into the colder months, unfit for building.
Shewfelt said he hires locals to do the construction work out in the villages, and that means he needs to factor in fishing and hunting seasons when locals have to go moose hunting and fishing for the winter. These limitations shrink the window for construction work, but are important to support the local communities, he said.
Shewfelt, who is originally from Fort Yukon and grew up in the Fairbanks area, said he always had the passion for building stuff.
“I wasn’t too much into video games like most kids are nowadays,” he said. “I was always out playing in the yard or playing in the woods and building something.”
Shewfelt’s interest in electrical work grew because he wanted to challenge himself. Now, he is a certified electrician and general contractor who has worked in different areas of construction since 2003, but always in Alaska.
“There is a high need right now in our villages for mechanical and electrical workers,” he said. “A lot of stuff is breaking down all the time — boilers are breaking, heaters are breaking. There’s no certified technicians in these villages to service them. They may have one or two handymen available who can do odd jobs but when you’re certified, it’s a big deal. That’s the big part though they want someone who knows what they’re doing.”
Shewfelt said that Tanana Chiefs Conference has a committee looking for ways to drive locals to go to school to get further education in construction-related fields and keep them in the community, but it is a challenging endeavor.
For now, he is continuing to take care of the housing needs in the Interior villages, one home at a time.
