At the ripe young age of 69 I have discovered that I am terribly selfish. There is no point in my denying it any longer. How do I know? I am more interested in my bank balance than I am in yours. I notice that if my face is in a group photograph, I look at my face first. To my humiliation, if we get into a discussion about vacations, I would rather talk about my cruise than yours!
To wit, I am human and a victim of human nature. How about you? Would you agree that you are more interested in the things about you than you are of me?
Let us agree for a moment that knowledge really is power. Let us also agree for a moment that we share a selfish nature. Then, acting appropriately upon that agreed upon knowledge gives us incredible power to build positive and healthy relationships with each other, our co-workers, customers, subordinates, and bosses. Acting appropriately requires a conscious unnatural effort to take our minds off ourselves and be more sensitive of others. This revelation came to me at a party the other day, the kind of party where we talk about spending money we don’t have — to buy things we don’t need — to impress people we really do not like.
I was standing next to an incredible Fairbanksan, (you’d know him if I gave you his name). Up walked someone, introduced himself and started a conversation about himself. For nearly 10 minutes the intruder tried to impress my friend and me with all kinds of wonderful things he was doing. The more the person talked, the less impressed was my friend. It is a paradox. The more we talk about ourselves, the less we are thought of by others. The more we focus on getting others to talk about themselves, the more we are thought of by others.
When we were born, most of us were given two ears that — are meant to stay open, and only one mouth which is meant to close. There was a life lesson in that. A couple of strategic questions to get my friend to talk about himself would have made him love the stranger like his own mother.
Dale Carnegie was right in 1937 when he wrote the masterpiece “How to Win Friends and Influence People”. He gave us six ways to literally make people like us. First, become sincerely interested in other people. My dog has mastered that one! Second, learn how to smile. A friend of mine once said, “Charlie, try smiling!” I said that I was smiling, and he suggested that I tell my face.
Also, remember names, learn to listen, talk in terms of the other person’s interests, and make the people around you feel important. This winning combination of actions (contrary to human nature) sets us up to win when customers begin to return. If the Covid pandemic begins to wane, it will be time to dust off Dale Carnegie’s book. In fact, it could make a great gift for our staffs, just as it is required reading for my Human Relations class at UAF.
As an alternative, I would be happy to tell you about my next vacation…