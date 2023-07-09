Remember back in college when the stuffy old management professors regurgitated endless theories of employee motivation by 19th and 20th century mad scientists who drove dogs crazy?

Remember Maslow, McGregor, McClelland, and theories X,Y,Z, et. al.? While all that good stuff may have helped us pass tests, I fear that in the real world those theories on how to motivate employees to peak performance aren’t going to help us make much money for our modern organizations (unless you happen to be a college professor). Yet, in reality dialing into “M” the “Mighty Mo” (for motivation), is management’s most important responsibility and, if done right, really makes the manager’s job a lot of fun!

