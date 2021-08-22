Remember back in college when the stuffy old management professors regurgitated endless theories of employee motivation by 19th and 20th century mad scientists who drove dogs crazy? Remember Maslow, McGregor, McClelland, and theories X,Y,Z, et. al.?
While all that good stuff may have helped us pass tests, I fear that in the real world those theories on how to motivate employees to peak performance aren’t going to help us make much money for our modern organizations (unless you happen to be a college professor). Yet, in reality dialing into “M” the “Mighty Mo” (for motivation), is management’s most important responsibility and, if done right, really makes the manager’s job a lot of fun!
It’s a paradox that those in top management really have very few rights, but have many responsibilities, while those employees at the bottom of the ladder have many rights and very few responsibilities. Rights vs. responsibilities for managers in today’s competitive work world are exactly the opposite of what they were for managers in the boring and uncompetitive 1950’s. Modern management’s number one job is to serve their subordinates well and that starts with motivation.
UAF once had a management professor who we’ll call Jack, since that was his name. He was one of a very few PhD’s personally mentored by Fredrick Herzberg who found that certain factors tended to cause a worker to feel dissatisfied or to feel not dissatisfied with his or her job. These factors seemed to directly relate to the employee’s environment such as the physical surroundings, supervisors, policies, and even the company itself. Herzberg developed a theory based on this observation, naming it the “Hygiene Theory.”
According to this theory, which has serious managerial application in Fairbanks, for a worker to be happy and therefore productive, environmental (hygiene) factors must not cause discomfort. Although the elimination of the environmental problems may make a worker productive, it will not necessarily satisfy and motivate him. The question remains, “How can managers motivate employees?” Many managers believe that satisfying and motivating employees requires giving rewards. Herzberg, however, believed that the workers get motivated through feeling responsible for and connected to their work. In this case, the work itself is rewarding. Managers can help the employees connect to their work by giving them more authority over the job, as well as offering direct and individual feedback and praise.
So, the big question today is: So, What?
For the manager who embraces the concept of a servant leader with few rights but much responsibility the answer is painfully clear. Your job is to open your eyes to hygiene issues, fix them (don’t say anything, people will notice…) and get on with the responsibility of motivation. Every organization has irritating and stupid little things that drive employees crazy. Don’t ask. Look!
When I was appointed station manager for Wien Air Alaska in the early 80’s I needed to motivate a hard-core group of teamsters. I looked for hygiene issues and found one while observing the lead mechanic sitting on an open cargo tug at -55 degrees shivering while waiting to guide an airplane. The hygiene issue was obvious. I’d probably never succeed with motivation until I fixed the frozen mechanic issue. We needed a van with a heater in Fairbanks and I knew the Facilities Management Department in Anchorage had two new vans.
I called the facilities director and told him one of his vans was being transferred to Fairbanks. This was a bald face lie that I knew I could get away with based upon Wien’s Corporate Culture (interesting topic for a future column). I instructed two union leaders to meet me on the next day’s 7:00 a.m. flight to Anchorage. When they asked why? I told them that we were going to steal a van from the corporate office. They showed up (as did 3/4 of the rest of the Wien Station staff and we went to Anchorage to appropriate a van. My two ringleaders drove the van back to Fairbanks, after filling it with badly needed supplies, and I stayed in Anchorage until I was sure they’d be home. Until Wien went bankrupt, motivation at the Fairbanks station was no longer a problem.
That is how to make Herzberg work for you.
Don’t get confused… I do not recommend stealing vans from your corporate office — unless you understand your corporate politics and dynamics. Instead, starting tomorrow and ending when you’re no longer the boss, every day be on the lookout for hygiene issues, fix the ones you can and continue to serve well the people you manage. For the new manager, finding and fixing hygiene issues for your people goes a long way towards your acceptance, your success, and your happiness.