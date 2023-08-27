The Co-Op Market Grocery and Deli celebrated their 10th anniversary this summer.
The Co-Op, located in the former Foodland Shopping Circle building, began plans for development in 2006 and opened in March, 2013.
The Co-Op is Alaska’s first member-owned community grocery store. The store includes a fresh food area, bulk section, deli, produce, meat department and wellness area.
The grocery store sells between 150 to 200 Alaska products depending on the season and employs 25 to 30 people, board chair Hilary Shook said.
A person or household can become an owner for a one-time fee of $200 and is eligible to vote in annual elections, run for a seat on the board of directors, receive special sale prices on foods, and in years when the store is profitable, dividends on their investment.
The Co-Op is member of the National Co-op Grocers (NCG), a nationwide cooperative of retail grocery Co-Ops, which allows the Co-Op to purchase goods at a decreased rate.
The mission statement explains that the Co-Op “works for health and sustainability by providing healthy foods and products, promoting local suppliers, and offering consumer education in an open, community-centered environment, through a viable business.” The Co-Op values service, sustainability, and social responsibility.
Rob Leach wrote in the fall 2012 Co-Op newsletter that the Co-Op “is committed to serving the Fairbanks community and supporting our local farmers by offering the widest possible range of local produce throughout the year.”
It took approximately $1.2 million to launch the grocery store, including funds from membership fees and loans, a low-interest loan from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and a $360,000 loan from the Rural Economic Development Grant program, which was through the Golden Valley Electric Association.
The Co-Op generated $2.58 million in its first year and earned the Food Co-Op Startup of the Year award in 2014.
Community roots
The Co-Op started with 1,500 owners in 2013 — they have since grown to 5,492 owners.
Richard Seifert, one of the founding owners, said the Co-Op is an alternative to “big box stores who have no interest locally.”
“We can’t compete but we have a vested interest in owning and controlling our food supply,” Seifert said. “The Co-Op is one of the best things I’ve ever done in the community.”
The Co-Op supports local nonprofits through their Lend a Hand program. When customers round up their shopping bill to the nearest dollar, the Co-Op donates the difference to local nonprofits. Owners vote each year to decide the recipients per month. This funds generated from customers rounding to the nearest dollar support Fairbanks Youth Advocates/The Door in August and the Fairbanks Community Food Bank in September. Last year, the Co-Op donated 32,023 to local nonprofits. Almost all of the money is collected less than one dollar at a time.
Danielle Weidner, of Sunny Side Up LLC, has sold chicken eggs, duck eggs, chicken meat, dog treats, and raspberries to the Co-Op for the last three years.
“We all support each other,” she said. Weidner said that she gets excited about bringing more products to the Co-Op table.
Penelope Gold, of Made with Love Alaska, said that she has a passion for keeping kids from going hungry.
“Local food is so important to our security and safety,” she said. Gold said that it seems like the Co-Op has recently refocused on local and sustainable goods.
Allison Bleckman, a recent addition to the board of directors, has been an owner for 10 years, and said “I like the idea of having a market that emphasizes local and sustainable foods and products.”
Seifert said the Co-Op struggled at first to find a general manager. Mary Christensen stepped up as the general manager and ran the Co-Op for seven years.
Amber Quesenberry has served as the Co-Op general manager since January, 2022. She said that she related to the Co-Op because of its mission and values. “The fact that their values are committed to the joy of service and putting others first in a way that touches lives, and that it’s an honor and a privilege to serve the community.”
She said one of the highlights of working at the Co-Op is getting to work with the staff.
“Everyone pulls together to help when someone is in need,” Queensberry said.
“I just never knew what the Co-Op meant to the community,” Quesenberry said. She said that owners provide feedback and guide the staff’s decision making.
“The community deciding to pull together for the Co-Op and spend its money makes a difference on the doors remaining open,” she said.
Hilary Shook said that having a local Co-Op store that she has a voice in what products come in and out is important to her.
“The Co-Op is definitely a needed entity in this community that’s underserved and experiencing food insecurity,” she said.
Post-Covid Challenges
The cost of shipping from the Lower 48 is higher because the Co-Op doesn’t have the same buying power as its competitors, Shook said. In the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Co-Op is also experiencing missing or delayed shipments.
“Last week we didn’t get two trucks,” she said. “We don’t have control over that.”
Quesenberry said that the customer count was at an all time high during the covid-19 pandemic, but ever since there have been less and less shoppers. Shook said that the Co-Op gained customers during the covid-19 pandemic because they were proactive with sanitation and masking.
Quesenberry said that the Co-Op used to see $2,000 to $2,200 a week but since the covid-19 pandemic those numbers have dropped to $1,500 to $1,600. She said that equates to about 16% less shoppers which directly impacts 16% less sales.
Bleckman wrote in the August newsletter that the Co-Op’s sales volume is lower than what they need to generate enough cash to pay off loans that are soon due.
“If we pay off all debts to owner-lenders on their current due dates, we could run short of cash by February 2024,” Bleckman stated in the email.
Shook said the Co-Op’s financial situation is similar to other Co-Ops at this stage. She said at the beginning, there’s supportive energy from the community. “Now we’re trying to maintain vision and grow,” she said.
Shook said that the majority of the Co-Op’s debt is with the owners, and the owners have been generous in refinancing the loans. “We’re trying to restructure that debt so it’s more sustainable,” Shook said.
Shook said that the Co-Op also wants to expand its cash flow to be more competitive with their pay and offer health benefits.
The newsletter reported that the Co-Op reached operating margin goals and a positive net income over the past two quarters.
“Owners and other shoppers have indicated that they want the Co-Op to remain a full-service grocery store,” Bleckman stated. “To ensure a successful future, sales must increase. There is no way around this.”
Quesenberry suggests that the Co-Op think outside the box about how they stay open. She said the Co-Op isn’t a “one-stop-shop” which means they can’t compete with larger grocery stores. “We do need to look towards serving the local producers in a different way so that way we’re still serving the community,” she said.
“We want to be the number one place to shop,” Shook said. She said that while customers might have to go to multiple grocery stores to get what they need, she hopes that they start at the Co-Op.
Shook said that when the community takes ownership of the store, they determine the Co-Op’s success. “It’s our store so it’s going to take us,” she said.
The Co-Op is located at 526 Gaffney Road and is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday. Learn more at www.coopmarket.org.