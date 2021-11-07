This year alone, a locally owned Fairbanks business prevented more than 1,300,000 gallons of oil from being burned and produced enough power to drive an electric car around the world more than 60 times.
Founded in 2006, Renewable Energy Systems designs, installs and services solar electric panels for thousands of commercial and residential customers across the state. Unlike traditional energy production, which uses fossil fuels to generate electric power, solar panels absorb sunlight and convert energy into a clean, usable form of electricity.
In a remote state like Alaska — where the cost of power is nearly twice the national average — solar panels are a cost-effective and environmentally friendly power alternative, said manager Eddie Davidson.
“Our systems actually pay for themselves faster than they do down in say Arizona, because they’re paying such little amount for power,” he explained. “We’re designing it to offset 70% annually, which means for five or six months out of a year, [customers] have zero power bill.”
“It’s not voodoo, it’s science and math,” said Rob Richards, who has owned the company since 2014. “We can take how much power we’re putting on your building and how much light we’re going to get in 365 days. You do that math and we can tell you approximately, within 5% up or down, how much money you’re getting in return in electricity.”
On-grid solar panels do not have batteries or moving parts, which makes maintenance costs low, and the technology has a relatively long life expectancy.
“It’s a 50-to-60 year design life with usually no maintenance,” Richards explained.“The rain cleans off the panels, the heat melts the snow. It’s not like a wind turbine that has moving parts or a generator that you have maintenance on.”
“It’s going to do it year after year for generations to come,” he added.
Renewable Energy Systems recently announced plans to donate solar panel systems to five community buildings across Fairbanks. The systems are expected to be installed this spring, Davidson said.
“We’re doing a system for the Chena Goldstream Fire Department, the Bread Line, Dog Mushers Hall, you know, those kinds of community buildings that we consider important,” he explained.
“We’re doing the install too,” Richards added. “So it’s a turn key, it’s a complete system for those areas.”
Renewable Energy Systems also offers free educational classes for the community both online and in-person, and teaches classes at the University Cold Climate Research Center.
“Any opportunity we have, we enjoy being able to go out and talk solar. You know, we’re very passionate about it,” Davidson said.
Located at 1698 Airport Way, Renewable Energy Systems is open Monday through Saturday all year round.