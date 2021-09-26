Sour cherries, raspberries, blueberries, blackcurrants, honeyberries, gooseberries and apples fill the glass jars to the brink, aging. Some of these will become liqueur in a month and some not until March.
At Hoarfrost Distilling, Toivo Luick and Natalya Medvedeva make vodkas and liqueurs using local ingredients with a splash of creativity.
“We’re passionate about what we’re doing,” Luick said. “We are using all Alaskans berries and products and are hand making all these things
Tovio Luick walked into the backroom, filled with glass jars with fruits and berries.
“There’s a lot of fruit in each one of those,” he said. “Most places have artificial flavors and colors, and we just use a maximum amount of fruit for the best flavor.”
The main ingredient for their liqueur — berries — starts coming in July. With help from local berry pickers and farms, Luick and Medvedeva get about 700 pounds of blueberries, 150 pounds of cherries, 600 pounds of cranberries, more than 500 pounds of raspberries, and the list goes on.
“Some of them come directly from the backyard,” Luick said.
The berry season is over now, but Luick and Medvedeva are busy processing and making the liqueurs. That work is followed by aging which takes months.
“Blackcurrants and gooseberries take a long time,” Luick said. “It’s worth it — the flavor comes out really nice.”
In turn, selling can go as quickly as a couple of hours. Hoarfrost Distillery has a mailing list so that people can sign up, receive updates and pre-order upcoming products.
“It’s always gratifying when you see how people get excited, and sign up and wait for months,” Medvedeva said. “It means we’re doing something right, And that is a huge, huge payback. And all these efforts to keep this whole thing going kind of make sense.”
The quest for making the purest vodka
The original business plan for Hoarfrost Distilling was focused around vodka. Luick, who is a lifelong Alaskan, always enjoyed the drink and thought it would be great to have Alaskan vodka — something of high quality, something he can be proud of.
“I felt like Alaska was the sort of place that should have distilleries,” he said. “This is the sort of place you think you would have the freedom to do that fun thing.”
A chemist by trade, Luick found himself on a quest to find the perfect way to purify the alcohol and make a high-class product without harsh taste. He soon discovered that “everybody sort of knows the basics,” but it was hard to find reliable information about purification and get through a myriad of myths surrounding the process and the product. “
“There’s so much misinformation out there,” he said. “There’s definitely a reason to buy high quality vodka. All vodkas have their own tastes. And if you ask for their mixed drink in a bar in Moscow, they will look at you funny.”
Luick enjoys making the high-quality product, but he also enjoys sharing his passion for it with others.
“I like being able to educate people about vodka and get them to try it and appreciate it,” he said.
From vodkas to liqueurs
About two years ago, Luick and Medvedeva decided to expand their product to include liqueurs that they previously only had in their tasting room.
“Everybody wanted to take some home and we were like, ‘No no no,’” she said.”One lady almost cried and said, ‘If I slide one bottle, would that be OK?’ It was a good motivation seeing that there is a demand.”
The decision also came with the start of the pandemic, when Luick and Medvedeva cut back on their tasting room business, and selling bottles for people to take home became the main way they could keep the revenue, Luick said.
During the pandemic, developing recipes became a little easier. The owners also pivoted their business and started selling whole kits to make a cocktail at home, with juice mix, alcohol and recipe cards.
While Luick is responsible for making the vodkas, making the liqueurs at Hoarfrost Distillery takes two. Coffee and limoncello liqueurs were Luick’s creations, and Medvedeva focuses on berries — something that is familiar and dear to her from back home in Russia.
“This is interesting, always been — harvesting, berry picking,” she said. “And seeing something new and higher-end created from scratch, It’s a laborious process. It’s a creative process.”
The two creators also act as the main critics for each other, polishing and approving each other’s recipes. But the collaboration goes beyond the couple, with the public sharing their thoughts and ideas.
“People are asking us, ‘What’s next? What are you working on now? Have you tried that?” Medvedeva said. “Our customers just brought in piles of rose petals and said, ‘Do something with them.’ So it became some kind of an interesting hobby and work to do.”
As a result, Hoarfrost Distillery offers products that live and breathe Alaska and can become a perfect gift, whether it is a bottle of local spruce tip vodka or a liqueur from Alaskan blueberry or Alaskan wildflower.
“If you come to Alaska as a tourist, there’s not a huge number of really amazing Alaskan souvenirs to take home,” Luick said. “But this is something people can take home and show off and really have fun with.”
Another hope Luick and Medvedeva have is that Hoarfrost Distillery becomes an attraction, both for tourists and locals.
“This is a place with the regulars coming for four years,” Medvedeva said. “It’s a pleasant place, it’s clear, it’s safe, it’s classy. And they get some fairly fancy, unique products which they can repeat making at home.”