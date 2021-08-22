LifeMed Alaska, a 24-hour critical care air evacuation service, debuted its new Fairbanks hangar facility on Thursday. The new site is located south of the FedEx Ship Center on Old Airport Road.
“We’re very excited to begin operations out of this beautiful new hangar. Our state-of-the-art facility will enable us to better meet the medical transportation needs of the people throughout our central Alaskan communities,” said LifeMed Alaska CEO Russell Edwards.
The 22,000-sq-ft hangar features a state of the art folding door engineered to endure harsh arctic winters, a crew rest area and an additional 6,600-sq-ft of office space. The former LifeMed Alaska Fairbanks hangar, built in 2010, was half the size and housed one Lear Jet and one King Air.
“This is a long time coming, this is our first new facility that LifeMed has built in our entire company and we purposely built it for expansion and the future,” said Steve Heyano, Chief Operations Officer of LifeMed Alaska.
“It will also allow us to support more aircrafts in a warm hangar during our harsh arctic winters and will provide spaces for more medical training opportunities for fellow clinicians throughout interior Alaska,” Edwards added.
LifeMed Alaska provides 24-hour critical care ambulance services with full-scope transports for adult, pediatric, neonate and high-risk obstetric patients. It’s transport fleet includes Bell 407 GXP Helicopters, Lear Jets, Beechcraft King Air 200’s, and Cessna 208 Grand Caravans fully equipped with the latest in medical transport technology, according to LifeMed’s website. The company also serves Anchorage and the MatSu Valley with ground-based ambulances.
More than 135 staff are employed at regional LifeMed air bases in Anchorage, Bethel, Dutch Harbor, Juneau, Kodiak, Palmer and Soldotna. 36 individuals, who include pilots and medical staff, will be employed at the Fairbanks hangar facility. “Their primary focus is the interior but they can go anywhere in the state,” Heyano said.
Despite the challenges of building during a pandemic, developer Dana Pruhs said support from the Fairbanks community ensured the project would be completed on time. “The Fairbanks community rallied all the subcontractors and suppliers, they kept the schedule up.”
“It was challenging on [the] supply chain as everybody knows. Basically we lost two weeks because of all that,” he added.
About 80% of the site work was done last fall and concrete was poured in the spring. “Then we started going to town doing the finish work,” Pruhs said. The project was completed after 13 months.
On Saturday, LifeFlight hosted an open house for the public to celebrate the hangar’s grand opening. The event included tours of the hangar and aircraft, a silent auction benefiting the Interior Cancer Association and a barbecue.