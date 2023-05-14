Marijuana and other products containing THC, the plant’s main psychoactive ingredient, have grown more potent as legalization has made them more widely available.

Although decades ago the THC content of weed was commonly less than 1.5%, some products on the market today are more than 90% THC.

