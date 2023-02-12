Resolutions
Tim Mossholder/Unsplash

It’s now over a month into the New Year, and I am so very proud of the resolutions I made last December for personal and professional growth and improvement in 2023.

I resolve to start exercising every day, but I’ll start as soon as my wrenched ankle heals. ... I’ll read every night, but Santa gave me season six of “24.” ... I’ll going on a diet, but … I’ll take a course, but … I’ll clean my office, but … I’ll attack voice mail, but, but, but ….