It’s now over a month into the New Year, and I am so very proud of the resolutions I made last December for personal and professional growth and improvement in 2023.
I resolve to start exercising every day, but I’ll start as soon as my wrenched ankle heals. ... I’ll read every night, but Santa gave me season six of “24.” ... I’ll going on a diet, but … I’ll take a course, but … I’ll clean my office, but … I’ll attack voice mail, but, but, but ….
And so I and many of my fellow Alaskans begin 2023 as we ended 2022 — with our buts (Behold the Underlying Truths) intact. If you are a month into successfully fulfilling your New Year Resolutions, then read no more, but if you are more like me, let’s get control of our buts.
In pondering why I and other people don’t achieve the objectives we set out to conquer, just as so many businesses and organizations don’t conquer the objectives they set out to achieve, I ran upon a thought provoking quote by the great management guru Peter Drucker:
“Management by objective works — if you know the objectives. Ninety percent of the time, you don’t.”
For me, the objective of diet and exercise isn’t really to lose weight — it is to live a longer, healthier, happier life and make my wife of 49 years drool over me every night.
I’m also focusing on the wrong objectives for my other New Year resolutions. Unless the desire for gain is strong enough to overcome the pain of the gain, we are doomed to failure in every personal, professional and corporate change program.
I don’t know who first spoke this wisdom, so I’ll take credit for it: “In the end, people will do exactly what they want to do.” This is why the individual and the organizational vision has to be big, and it has to be inspiring in order to encourage change when status quo is easier.
Make your personal vision for change in 2023 really big, but be sure to keep it simple. The need for this wisdom is best exemplified in a story by Charles Tremendous Jones in his book “Life is Tremendous.”
I paraphrase: “I was walking into the UAF Barnette Street Center one morning and I saw this tattered little kid with this scruffy little dog under this crummy little sign that said ‘dog for sale $1’. As I walked into work I gave the kid some good advice, I said ‘Kid, ya gotta make it BIG!’
“When I left the building for lunch the kid was wearing a tuxedo! The dog was fluffed and had a big red ribbon in its hair. They were under a BIG sign that said ‘Exotic Canine for sale — $1,000!’ Whoa, I told the kid to make it big, but I forgot to tell him to keep it simple!
“When I came back from lunch the kid was gone, the dog was gone and the sign said ‘sold!’ I couldn’t help it. I tracked down the kid and said ‘I told you to make it big, but I forgot to say to keep it simple, by the way did you really sell that dog for $1000?’ He said, ‘sure did Mister, I traded him for two cats worth $500 each!’”
The moral is one has to know the real objective. It has to be big, it has to be important, and it has to be simple. If we can develop the self-discipline to lead and change ourselves, then we will know how to lead and change our organizations. Leading others truly starts with leading ourselves.
I’ll be at the Athletic Club tomorrow, limping around the track and splashing in the pool.
A drooling wife makes it worth it.