We are now slightly more than halfway into 2021 and I am so very proud of the resolutions I made last December for personal and professional growth and improvement in 2021. I resolve to start exercising every day, but I shall start as soon as my wrenched ankle heals….
I shall read every night, but not until after I watch four seasons of “The A-team”.
I shall go on a diet, but … I shall take a course, but … I shall clean my office, but … attack voice mail …. But, but, but …
And so, I and many of my fellow Alaskans, are midway through 2021 just the same as we ended 2020 — with all our buts (Behold the Underlying Truths) intact. If you are six months into successfully fulfilling your New Year Resolutions then read no more but if you are like me, let us get control of our buts.
In pondering why, I and many other people, do not achieve the objectives we set out to conquer, just as so many businesses and organizations do not conquer the objectives they set to achieve, I ran upon a thought provoking quote by the great management guru Peter Drucker:
“Management by objective works - if you know the objectives. Ninety percent of the time you don’t.”
The objective for me of dieting and exercise is not really to lose weight – it is to live a longer, healthier, happier life and make my wife of 46 years continue to drool over me every night. I fear that I am also focusing on the wrong objectives for my other New Year resolutions. Unless the desire for gain is strong enough to overcome the pain of the gain we are doomed to failure in every personal, professional, and corporate change program.
I do not know who first spoke this wisdom, so I shall take credit for it: “In the end, people will do exactly what they want to do.” This is why the individual, and the organizational vision has to be big and it has to be inspiring in order to encourage change when habits of our status quo are easier.
Make your personal vision for change in 2021 really big but be sure to keep it simple. The need for this wisdom is exemplified in a story by Charles Tremendous Jones in his book “Life is Tremendous”. I paraphrase: “I was walking into the UAF Community and Technical College one morning and I saw this tattered little kid, with this scruffy little dog, under this crummy little sign, that said ‘dog for sale $1’. As I walked into work I gave the kid some good advice, I said ‘Kid, ya gotta make it BIG!’ When I left the building for lunch the kid was wearing a tuxedo! The dog was fluffed and had a big red ribbon in its hair. They were under a BIG sign that said, ‘Exotic Canine for sale - $1,000!’ Whoa, I told the kid to make it big, but I forgot to tell him to keep it simple! When I came back from lunch the kid was gone, the dog was gone, and the sign said - sold! I could not help it…. I tracked down the kid and I said to him ‘I told you to make it big, but I forgot to say to keep it simple, by the way did you really sell that dog for $1000?’ He said, sure did Mister, I traded him for two cats worth $500 each!”
The moral of this story is that one must know the real objective. It must be big; it must be important; and it must be simple. If we can develop the self-discipline to lead and change ourselves, then we will know how to lead and change our organizations. Leading other truly starts with leading ourselves.
I shall be at my physical therapist’s tomorrow, limping around his track from 9 a.m. - 10 a.m..
My drooling wife tomorrow night will make it worth my temporary pain.
Charlie Dexter is a professor of applied business emeritus at the UAF Community and Technical College. He can be reached at cndexter@alaska.edu. This column is brought to you as a public service by the UAF Department of Applied Business.