Doug Tansy is the new business manager of IBEW Local 1547, according to a Friday news release from the organization.
He replaces Business Manager Marcie Obremski, who has accepted a position as international representative with the Ninth District. Her last day on the local union staff will be March 14. She will replace former Business Manager and International Rep. Dave Reaves, who was recently appointed as Ninth District international vice president for the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers.
Tansy is originally from the Native Village of Cantwell in the Ahtna Region and a member of the Udzisyu (Caribou) clan.
He grew up in the Copper River Valley and in Fairbanks. Tansy is half Athabaskan and half Tlingit, and is a shareholder of both the Ahtna, Inc. and the Sealaska Corporation.
A graduate of the Kornfeind Training School, Doug holds a State of Alaska Electrical Administrators License for Unlimited Commercial Wiring. He serves as a trustee of the Alaska Electrical Defined Benefit Pension Plan, the Alaska Electrical Health & Welfare Plan, Alaska Electrical Legal Plan, the Alaska Electrical Apprenticeship Training Trust, and the Fairbanks Pipeline Training Center Trust.
His community involvement is vast and includes service on the Fairbanks Memorial Hospital Board, the Alaska Governor’s Safety Advisory Council, Alaska Workforce Investment Board, Fairbanks Economic Development Corporation, President of the Fairbanks Central Labor Council, and President of the Fairbanks Joint Crafts Council, according to the IBEW release.
As an international representative for the Ninth District, Obremski’s jurisdiction includes IBEW locals in Oregon, Washington and Alaska.
Obremski is a 30-year member of Local 1547. She started with the IBEW as a dispatcher at Matanuska Telephone Association (MTA) in 1990. She completed her telecommunications apprenticeship in 2003 and worked as journeyman network technician at MTA until 2009.
She served as chief shop steward at MTA for three years before coming on IBEW Local 1547 staff as a business representative in 2011.
In 2017, she was appointed assistant business manager and in 2021 she was appointed business manager to fulfill the balance of Reaves’ term as Local 1547’s business manager.
While on staff she served as a trustee and co-chair of the Alaska Electrical Defined Benefit Pension Plan with over $2 billion in assets, Alaska Electrical Retirement Savings Plan, Alaska Electrical Health & Welfare Plan, Alaska Electrical Legal Plan, and the Alaska Electrical Apprenticeship Training Trust.
Reaves was born and raised in Alaska and was initiated into the IBEW in 1997 where he began in the lineman apprenticeship program. As a journeyman he worked in construction and at utilities throughout Alaska while serving on the local apprenticeship training trust. In 2010 he came on staff with Local 1547 as a business representative until 2015 when he became the assistant business manager in Anchorage. He served as business manager from July 2017 until April 2021 when he was appointed international representative. Previously he was a trustee and co-chair on Local 1547’s Pension, Health and Welfare, Legal, and Apprenticeship Trust Funds. He also served on the Alaska Governor’s Safety Advisory Council. As an IVP, his jurisdiction encompasses the California, Nevada, Oregon, Washington, Alaska, Hawai’i and the northern portion of Idaho, as well as Guam and Saipan.