IBEW changes

Courtesy IBEW Local 1547

Doug Tansy, left, is the new business manager of IBEW Local 1547. He replaces Business Manager Marcie Obremski, who has accepted a position as international representative with the Ninth District.

 Courtesy IBEW Local 1547

Doug Tansy is the new business manager of IBEW Local 1547, according to a Friday news release from the organization.

He replaces Business Manager Marcie Obremski, who has accepted a position as international representative with the Ninth District. Her last day on the local union staff will be March 14. She will replace former Business Manager and International Rep. Dave Reaves, who was recently appointed as Ninth District international vice president for the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers.