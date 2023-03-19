A north wind picked up as Jeff Farvour leaned over the stern of the Apollo, his 39-foot fiberglass fishing boat. With a gaff hook in one hand and a line in the other, Farvour pulled a single chinook salmon, almost three feet long and worth more than $100, onto the deck.

Alaska legislators worry that killer whales and a federal judge may doom a key fishery

Reach Max Graham at maxmugraham@gmail.com. This article was originally published in Northern Journal, a newsletter from journalist Nathaniel Herz.

Reach Max Graham at maxmugraham@gmail.com. This article was originally published in Northern Journal, a newsletter from journalist Nathaniel Herz.