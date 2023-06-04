Smile
Chaitanya Pillala/Unsplash

There is an old saying among university professors (like me) that if you copy and publish one person’s work that it is called “plagiarism”… if you copy and publish 10 or more people’s work it is called “research.” With those definitions in mind, please let me share some of my “research” on the value and benefits of a daily diet of laughter at home and at work.

Thomas Edison

Charlie Dexter can be reached at cndexter@alaska.edu. This column is provided as a public service by the UAF Community and Technical College department of Applied Business.