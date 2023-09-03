Labor Day Parade

Jack Barnwell/News-Miner

Flag-bearers for the Alaska Laborers Local 959 lead their part of the Fairbanks Labor Day Parade procession Monday afternoon, Sept. 5, 2022.

On the morning of Sept. 5, 1882, a crowd of spectators filled the sidewalks of lower Manhattan near city hall and along Broadway. They had come early, well before the Labor Day parade marchers, to claim the best vantage points from which to view the first Labor Day parade. A newspaper account of the day described “ ... men on horseback, men wearing regalia, men with society aprons, and men with flags, musical instruments, badges, and all the other paraphernalia of a procession.”

The police, wary that a riot would break out, were out in force that morning as well. By 9 a.m., columns of police and club-wielding officers on horseback surrounded city hall.

