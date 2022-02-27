Kodiak leads the state in kelp farming.
That’s according to a study by the Alaska Department of Fish and Game, which surveyed the kelp farming industry and assessed the capabilities of six communities located in four regions of coastal Alaska.
Within the four regions, there are eight active seaweed farms, 13 companies with authorization to begin farms, and 18 applications for authorization that are under review, according to the study. Across the state, there is a combined 47 organizations that fall into those categories.
In Kodiak, there are four active kelp farms; four organizations that were given authorization to begin farming; and seven organizations that have applied for permits and whose applications are under review. The four active kelp farms produced about 300,000 pounds of kelp in spring 2021, according to the study. Almost all of it was sold to Blue Evolution, a California-based seaweed seller.
Kodiak’s success in the seaweed industry makes sense. The region has a lot of qualities that make for a successful, affordable seaweed farm, including sustainable energy, a supply of seaweed, and when compared to the other communities studied, a large population of residential workers, the study found.
Nick Mangini is the owner of one of the region’s four seaweed farms: Kodiak Island Sustainable Seaweed. Kodiak Island Sustainable Seaweed was founded in 2017.
“I was a fisherman forever, and I just saw my opportunities slowly start to fade,” he said. “There were only certain fisheries I could do and sustain a family and live here. I was trying to create a new sector for the Kodiak economy.”
Kodiak Island Sustainable Seaweed grows four species of seaweed: dulse, nori, dragon kelp and three-ribbed kelp. It sells its products to Blue Evolution. Mangini’s business was established with the help of Blue Evolution, which sent him the seed he used to start his farm and is partnering with WildSource to process kelp.
There are few processors that work with seaweed in Alaska, so WildSource — a processor owned by the Sun’aq Tribe of Kodiak — gives local seaweed farms a huge advantage, said John Whiddon, president of Kodiak Economic Development Corporation’s board of directors.
Seaweed farming in Kodiak will continue to develop, Whiddon said. The Kodiak Economic Development Corp. is applying for a $250,000 grant to start a program that would have Blue Evolution and the California-based seaweed grower Ocean Rainforest teach kelp processors on Kodiak ways to ferment kelp, Whiddon said. That would allow kelp to be used for animal feed, he said.
Kodiak Economic Development Corp will find out if it has received the grant before the end of next week.
“Everything in the works right now,” Whiddon said. “It’s all moving forward slowly, but it’s a pretty exciting development because it’s really a rapidly emerging industry in Alaska and Kodiak has a big role to play.”