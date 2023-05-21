Donors at the University of Alaska Fairbanks Blue & Gold Celebration contributed a record amount of money to student scholarships.
The $435,000 total includes a $350,000 donation from Kinross Alaska to establish the Kinross Alaska Future Leaders Endowed Scholarship. The endowment will provide up to four years of financial support for vocational and baccalaureate students who are historically underrepresented in the resource development industry. It’s the first scholarship of its kind at UAF.
“Through the creation of the Kinross Alaska Future Leaders Scholarship we hope to foster an inclusive culture in the mining industry where those people who are historically underrepresented feel included and welcomed to contribute their perspectives, their values and their cultures,” Terence Watungwa, vice president and general manager of Kinross Alaska, said in a news release announcing the donation.
Watungwa announced the gift at the Blue & Gold Celebration on May 11, which drew nearly 200 university supporters who celebrated the winners of this year’s Emil Usibelli Distinguished Teaching, Research and Service Awards.
Amy Cooper, assistant professor and accounting program director at the College of Business and Security Management, received the Distinguished Teaching Award. Steffi Ickert-Bond, professor of botany in the College of Natural Science and Mathematics and curator of the UA Museum of the North herbarium, received the Distinguished Research Award. John George, professor and head of the fire science program at the UAF Community and Technical College, received the Distinguished Service Award.
On top of the Kinross gift, attendees contributed an additional $85,000 toward scholarships for UAF students. This year’s $435,000 total is more than double the amount raised at previous years’ Blue & Gold events.