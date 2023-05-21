Donors at the University of Alaska Fairbanks Blue & Gold Celebration contributed a record amount of money to student scholarships.

The $435,000 total includes a $350,000 donation from Kinross Alaska to establish the Kinross Alaska Future Leaders Endowed Scholarship. The endowment will provide up to four years of financial support for vocational and baccalaureate students who are historically underrepresented in the resource development industry. It’s the first scholarship of its kind at UAF.