Kinross Alaska wrapped up its year with two recognitions — one for its director of environmental affairs and one for the business as a whole.
Bartly Kleven with Kinross Alaska is one of successful four nominees from Kinross Gold to be in 2022 Inspirational Women in Mining 100, according to a Kinross announcement.
The Women in Mining 100 is an annual initiative by Women in Mining — UK “where 100 women are honored for their accomplishments and leadership.”
The Women in Mining — UK notes that Kleven’s overarching belief is that mining will play a massive role in helping to control climate change.”
“Her aim is always to build trust through transparency and consistency, and her ability to instill stakeholders with confidence in mining operations has inspired colleagues and mentees over many years,” the organization states.
Kinross Alaska also earned the Alaska Miners Association’s Environmental Stewardship Award in November for work on reclaiming two old mine sites, including the Resurrection Creek restoration project in Hope in the Kenai Peninsula Borough.
The company, in its announcement, said two years ago “we formed the Alaska Abandoned Mine Restoration Initiative with Trout Unlimited Alaska, and work continues on the partnership’s first project in Hope.”
The Resurrection Creek project is an ongoing effort to restore a 2.2-mile segment of Resurrection Creek and 74 acres of riparian habitat in the lower and more accessible reaches of the creek. Kinross and Trout Unlimited partnered with USDA Forest Service, Hope Mining Company and the National Forest Foundation on the project
It follows in the footsteps of a 2005 restoration project by the U.S. Forest Service that restored a mile and a half section of the creek, drastically improving the salmon population through 2015.
According to the Forest Service, Resurrection Creek has been mined almost continuously since the late 1800s, when it became the site of one of the first gold rushes in Alaska.
