Kinross women.jpg

Bartly Kleven, Kinross Alaska’s Director of Environmental Affairs.

Kinross Alaska wrapped up its year with two recognitions — one for its director of environmental affairs and one for the business as a whole.

Bartly Kleven with Kinross Alaska is one of successful four nominees from Kinross Gold to be in 2022 Inspirational Women in Mining 100, according to a Kinross announcement.

