Morgan Clay, owner of Borealis Sparks and Kicksled Rentals, brings kicksleds to Fairbanks.
A kicksled is a chair on skis that you stand behind and push, Clay said. She also described it as a snow scooter.
Kicksleds come in all different sizes and can hold up to 400 pounds. They come with a seat in front so riders can take a break and sit or take someone else along for the ride. The seat makes it easy to push children or people with disabilities while kicksledding.
Clay’s cousin’s wife, Val Walsh, owns Kicksled Alaska in Anchorage. Last year, Clay sold about 200 kicksleds out of a trailor at Ursa Major Distilling. On Nov. 2, Clay opened her business renting kicksleds in Cabin #13 at Pioneer Park. The biggest hurdle in opening her business was obtaining insurance, she said.
The kicksleds are manufactured by Esla, a Finnish company that has been producing kicksleds, called “sparks in Finland,” for about 100 years.
Fairbanks is difficult in the winter, and kicksledding is a fun activity that gets people outside, Clay said. Clay aims for families to thrive in Fairbanks through family-friendly activities like kicksledding.
“It’s easy to feel really good at it,” Clay said. Unlike other winter sports, one feature of kicksledding is how easy it is. Clay has found that she can keep up with her kids and have fun with her whole family. Clay called kicksledding “a surprise workout.” She encourages people to wear layers and winter shoes with good traction while kicksledding.
“It’s a multi-generational sport,” Clay said. Grandparents can take grandkids, and kids can even push adults.
“Nighttime is the best time to come,” Clay said. She said Pioneer Park at night in the winter is magical and looks like it is out of a Hallmark movie.
As the only heated historic cabin at Pioneer Park, Cabin #13 is a comfortable spot to warm up after kicksledding, Clay said.
Clay plans on dragging multi-use trails around Pioneer Park, in addition to the maintained trails between Peger Road and the Carlson Center. Riders can even kicksled to HooDoo Brewery from Pioneer Park.
From 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4, residents are encouraged to come to Borealis Sparks and Kicksled Rentals to meet Santa, kicksled around the park, and observe kicksled demonstrations.
Borealis Sparks and Kicksled Rentals offer a variety of rental durations and sled sizes. Learn more at borealissparks.com.
