The Alaska Tourism Industry Association (ATIA) has announced that Kantishna Roadhouse has received the Adventure Green Alaska (AGA) certification for sustainable tourism operations and management.
The AGA certification is the tourism industry’s voluntary certification program for sustainable tourism businesses operating in Alaska that meet the standards of economic, environmental and social sustainability, according to a news release announcing the certification. The AGA is the state’s only sustainably tourism certification program and is the result of an effort to grow sustainable tourism in Alaska. The certification works to promote and encourage tourism businesses to evaluate their operations and practice intentional and careful stewardship to sustain Alaska’s resources.
In 2018, the United States Green Building Council awarded Kantishna Roadhouse gold-level certification in Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED). The LEED certification process is designed to inspire organizations to seek out innovative solutions that support public health and the environment while saving owners’ money over a building’s life cycle. As part of the process of receiving LEED certification, the roadhouse established a recycling program and installed new windows, LED lighting and low-flow appliances, among other improvements.
Kantishna Roadhouse has committed to the following practices, according to the news release:
• Purchasing all supplies from local vendors
• Using post-consumer recycled materials
• Providing Athabascan cultural presentations to visitors
• Ensuring that food, yard and garbage wastes are handled properly
• Using nontoxic, biodegradable detergents and cleaning products
• And managing a successful recycling program
“Kantishna Roadhouse has a long history of practicing sustainable tourism, and we are honored to receive the AGA certification to highlight our commitment to sustainable tourism and protecting the land for future generations,” said Jordan Sanford, the Kantishna Roadhouse general manager.
TherRoadhouse is owned and operated by Doyon, Limited, whose shareholders are primarily Athabascan descent and have ties to the land that date back thousands of years. Doyon is the Alaska Native regional corporation for the Interior and was created under the Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act of 1971.