Kantishna

NPS photo/Emily Mesner

National Park Service ranger Nick Virgil leads the Kantishna Experience Tour for visitors on Aug. 21, 2019.

 NPS photo/Emily Mesner

The Alaska Tourism Industry Association (ATIA) has announced that Kantishna Roadhouse has received the Adventure Green Alaska (AGA) certification for sustainable tourism operations and management.

The AGA certification is the tourism industry’s voluntary certification program for sustainable tourism businesses operating in Alaska that meet the standards of economic, environmental and social sustainability, according to a news release announcing the certification. The AGA is the state’s only sustainably tourism certification program and is the result of an effort to grow sustainable tourism in Alaska. The certification works to promote and encourage tourism businesses to evaluate their operations and practice intentional and careful stewardship to sustain Alaska’s resources.