John Denny has joined the Fairbanks Pipeline Training Center as its new executive director.
Denny is a second-generation Alaskan who was born and raised in Fairbanks. He is a graduate of Boise State University and is currently completing an executive MBA. He has worked in support of the skilled trades in various capacities throughout his career and is looking forward to supporting the critical mission of providing oil and gas training opportunities for Alaskans.
The center’s board of trustees made the announcement in a news release, in which the board also thanked outgoing Executive Director Chad Hutchinson for his service.