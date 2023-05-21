Jillian Simpson

 Lena Lee Photography

After a nationwide search, the Alaska Travel Industry Association has selected Jillian Simpson as its next president and CEO. Simpson has worked in the Alaska tourism industry for more than 20 years and spent much of her career at ATIA, from 2004 to 2021, rising from director of travel trade and international marketing to vice president in that time.

“We have no doubt that Jillian is the ideal person to lead the association and continue the work to unite our industry,” ATIA Board Chair Craig Jennison said in a news release. “Her ability to step into this role and immediately understand the different facets of our industry, from cultural tourism to cruising to sustainable tourism, is invaluable,” he said.