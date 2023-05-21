After a nationwide search, the Alaska Travel Industry Association has selected Jillian Simpson as its next president and CEO. Simpson has worked in the Alaska tourism industry for more than 20 years and spent much of her career at ATIA, from 2004 to 2021, rising from director of travel trade and international marketing to vice president in that time.
“We have no doubt that Jillian is the ideal person to lead the association and continue the work to unite our industry,” ATIA Board Chair Craig Jennison said in a news release. “Her ability to step into this role and immediately understand the different facets of our industry, from cultural tourism to cruising to sustainable tourism, is invaluable,” he said.
Simpson begins her new role at ATIA on Monday. “I am absolutely thrilled to be coming back to ATIA and working with a talented and dedicated team to serve our industry and promote our destination,” she said.
Simpson began her career at the Alaska SeaLife Center in 2000 before joining ATIA in 2004 to manage the travel trade and international marketing program. In 2013, she transitioned to overseeing ATIA’s membership and tourism policy initiatives and was promoted to vice president in 2016 and was tasked with overseeing the State of Alaska’s destination marketing program. Simpson is currently pursuing a master’s degree in Arctic and northern studies at the University of Alaska Fairbanks.
The Alaska Travel Industry Association promotes the state’s tourism industry while providing statewide marketing resources, education opportunities and advocacy to members. For more information, visit www.alaskatia.org.