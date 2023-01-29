Jeremy Johnson, a life-long Fairbanks resident, stepped into a new role as CEO of the Fairbanks Chamber of Commerce last December.
“Everybody’s been really welcoming and supportive,” Johnson said. “The chamber is blessed with having smart, professional and competent board members that are experts in their field.”
Johnson stills sees familiar faces from his previous role as the Region III Elections Supervisor. He interacted with these residents as candidates, and now he interacts them as they work together to advocate for businesses in the Interior.
The Alaska native said it is important for him to support the Fairbanks community.
“... Everybody that interacts with the chamber has the same goal, which is to improve Fairbanks,” Johnson said.
Johnson comes in with two main goals for the chamber: creating an internal staffing plan and highlighting the value of membership in the chamber.
Johnson aims to implement a long-term succession plan for staffing at the chamber, he said. “I want to support and develop the existing staff so there’s always continuity of knowledge as people transition out,” he said.
Another goal within the chamber is to go back to their roots and demonstrate their value as an advocate for businesses in the chamber. Ultimately, we represent the businesses that elect to pay dues and be members, Johnson said.
“We’re paying attention [to the legislature] so you don’t have to,” Johnson said.
This year, the chamber’s top priorities are workforce, resilient supply chain, infrastructure, and resource development. chamber members heard these issues in their break rooms and around their water coolers, Johnson said.
Outside of advocating for its members, the chamber supports local businesses by providing networking events, professional development courses like Leadership Fairbanks, and the opportunity to be on committees to have a voice and a vote in what the chamber advocates for.
Johnson also supports a sense of fun in the chamber and in Fairbanks. He fondly remembers Golden Days as a kid and wants to support fun, community events.
“We are still a small town and I don’t want us to lose that sense of togetherness,” he said.
