Jeremy Johnson

Jeremy Johnson is the new CEO at the Fairbanks Chamber of Commerce

 Greg Martin Photography

Jeremy Johnson, a life-long Fairbanks resident, stepped into a new role as CEO of the Fairbanks Chamber of Commerce last December.

“Everybody’s been really welcoming and supportive,” Johnson said. “The chamber is blessed with having smart, professional and competent board members that are experts in their field.”

