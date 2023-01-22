Jason Gresehover has recently joined the staff of NORTECH, Inc. as an environmental engineer.
He holds a certificate in 40-hour HAZWOPER Training and graduated from the University of Alaska Fairbanks with degrees in civil engineering and mathematics, respectively. Gresehover has conducted Phase I and Phase II investigations throughout the state. He has been project lead on several site remediation projects and has experience in all aspects of investigations including site research, developing and gaining regulatory approval for sampling plans, conducting hand and mechanical soil, groundwater sampling, and tank removal.