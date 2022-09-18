No. It is not Christmas. It is Sunday, Sept. 18, and in two days, we shall all journey out to our mail boxes to retrieve $3,284 sent to each Alaskan from the state PFD division.
What are you going to use your PFD for? If you are like most Alaskans, you may have already spent it (twice)!
Instead, may I challenge you to take a small percentage of this treasure and give it to your favorite charity? The “Good Book” promises that the more we give, the more God will give to us, and it is more blessed to give than to receive (Acts 20:35). If we want to escape poverty, we need to learn to give.
Giving is not just our money, it is also, and more importantly our time.
Last Thursday, my wife and I were walking around the block on Wood Way when we stumbled upon three fire engines and eight firemen. Not one to let a good story escape, I asked “Why are you chopping wood on Wood Way?” The answer I got (and an inspiration for this column) was that the homeowner was a retired, disabled, firefighter who needed several trees cut down, and he had neither the financial resources nor the physical ability to cut those dying birch trees down.
Two more firemen joined the group while we watched in awe.
It is more blessed to give than to receive. I am not physically able to cut down droopy birch trees, but I can give a portion of my dividend to my favorite charity, the Salvation Army, thanks to the example of our firefighters.
I can also help fill up their boots with green back bills when they start that collection project.
Charlie Dexter is a professor of applied business emeritus at the UAF Community and Technical College. He can be reached at cndexter@alaska.edu. This column is brought to you as a public service by the UAF Department of Applied Business.