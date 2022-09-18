Alaska Army National Guard

Alaska Army National Guardsmen from 1st Battalion, 207th Aviation Regiment, conduct an aerial site survey following a magnitude 7.0 earthquake seven miles from Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson. U.S. Army National Guard photo by Balinda O’Neal

 U.S. Army National Guard photo by Balinda O’Neal

Launched in 2004 by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), September National Preparedness Month (NPM) is dedicated to encouraging the public to assess and prepare for local disaster risks and unplanned emergencies. This year, FEMA’s campaign theme is centered around “Lasting Legacies: The life you’ve built is worth protecting. Prepare for disasters to create a lasting legacy for you and your family.”

FEMA’s 2020 National Household Survey found that a growing number of people are investing in disaster preparation activities. Approximately 68% of respondents have taken at least moderate steps toward and have set aside funds in preparation for an emergency — up 6% from the previous year.

For more than 100 years, the Better Business Bureau has been helping people find businesses, brands, and charities they can trust. In 2020, people turned to BBB more than 160 million times for BBB Business Profiles on more than 5.2 million businesses and Charity Reports on 11,000 charities, all available for free at bbb.org. There are local, independent BBBs across the United States, Canada, and Mexico, including BBB Great West & Pacific, which serves more than 20 million consumers in Alaska, Central Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Washington, and Western Wyoming. Visit BBB.org for more consumer tips on how to hire companies within specific industries.